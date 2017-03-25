 
NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: L.A. Highlanders FC'S Gevorg Karapetyan

Former Armenia Youth National Team Player Scored Four Times to Beat Cal Arsenal
 
 
POTW_GevorgKarapetyan
POTW_GevorgKarapetyan
 
LOS ANGELES - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- L.A. Highlanders FC forward Gevorg Karapetyan has been named United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) National Player of the Week. The native of Armenia scored four goals in Highlanders FC's 4-1 win over Cal Arsenal FC on Saturday, March 25.

Karapetyan started and played 90 minutes in Highlanders FC's solid performance. Highlanders FC (2-2-0 overall) remains middle of the UPSL's Pro Premier Division Western Conference table with the win.

Karapetyan, who was a member of Armenia Men's National Under-21 Team and recently played with Orange County Blues FC (NASL), scored once in the first half and three more times in the second half on Saturday for Highlanders FC.

The UPSL National Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.

2017 WINNERS
WEEK 1 - Chuck Pitts (L.A. Wolves FC)
WEEK 2 - Shailer Thomas (Colorado Rush)
WEEK 3 - Adan Coronado (Santa Ana Winds FC)
WEEK 4 - Gevorg Karapetyan (L.A. Highlanders FC)

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
Source:United Premier Soccer League
Email:***@upslsoccernews.com Email Verified
