Buffalo Americas Announces the BS-MP20 Series of Entry-Level Unmanaged 10GbE Network Switches

Flexible, stable and reliable, Buffalo's new entry-level unmanaged 10GbE switches allows business to maximize current network infrastructure while preparing for 10GbE transitions.
 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Buffalo Americas Announces the BS-MP20 Series of Entry-Level Unmanaged 10GbE Network Switches Supporting the 802.3bz IEEE Standard

Flexible, stable and reliable, Buffalo's new entry-level unmanaged 10GbE switches allow business to maximize current network infrastructure while preparing for 10GbE transitions.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – April 3rd, 2017 –Buffalo Americas (http://www.buffalotech.com/), a leading provider of USB storage, network attached storage (NAS) and networking solutions, announces the release of the BS-MP20 series of 802.3bz supported switches (http://www.buffalotech.com/products/multi-gigabit-ethernet-switch).  BS-MP20 switches include a lifetime warranty upon registration.

Because BS-MP20 is built upon the 802.3bz standard, small businesses are positioned to maximize current network infrastructure while also preparing for a later transition to 10GbE.  The primary advantage of the 802.3bz standard is the flexibility to support 2.5, 5 and 10GBASE-T networks through the same switch.

Most small businesses have existing network infrastructure that will not support 10GbE requirements.  BS-MP20 allows these businesses to achieve faster throughput at 2.5 and 5GbE with basic Cat 5e cabling.  By using the intermediate speeds supported in BS-MP20, businesses can take advantage of up to 5x increased bandwidth over existing 1GbE infrastructure while planning future network improvements. In order to cost-effectively transition to 10GbE networking, this switch is a perfect complement to the TeraStation 5010 (http://www.buffalotech.com/products/terastation-5010-series) line of NAS devices which features up to 2 native 10GbE ports.

The BS-MP20 series features a compact design that can sit on a desktop, mounted on a wall or in a rack.  Additionally, the chassis design supports noise reduction.  To simplify installation, Buffalo includes rubber feet for desktop use and rails for rack-mounting, making the BS-MP20 a snap to setup. BS-MP20 is available in 8-port and 12-port models.

Buffalo engineers ensure plug and play installation means just that, and no additional software or configuration is required. Customers can simply plug in their network-ready devices, and the BS-MP20 switch will configure the correct connection.  Each port automatically detects and configures the correct connection while full duplex operation provides maximum performance.

"Our business switches offer an affordable, quick and easy solution to extend a business network with plug and play installation," said Arthur Traub, Director of Strategic Accounts at Buffalo Americas. "We've delivered a multi gigabit switch to meet basic key attributes at SMB-friendly price points. With speeds up to 10GbE, eco-minded operation, performance-minded features and a lifetime warranty, Buffalo's BS-MP20 series of switches is a great way for SMBs to prepare for the 10GbE transition."

Pricing and Availability

The BS-MP series of multi gigabit switches (http://www.buffalotech.com/products/10-gigabit-ethernet-s...) is backed by a lifetime warranty, including toll-free 24/7 US-based technical support.

·         The BS-MP2008, an 8-port switch, is available now at an MSRP of $649.99

·         The BS-MP2012, a 12-port switch, is available now at an MSRP of $979.99

About Buffalo Americas

Buffalo Americas, Inc., is dedicated to providing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses. Buffalo prides itself on personal customer service and tech support paired with easy-to-use and reliable products.  With many firsts in the industry, Buffalo holds four decades of networking and computer peripheral experience, providing best-of-breed, high performance solutions that have put the company at the forefront of infrastructure technology.  For more information about Buffalo Americas and its products, please visitwww.BuffaloAmericas.com.


Buffalo is a trademark of Buffalo, Inc.  All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.
