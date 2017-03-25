Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Market Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2022

Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Market

The global bathroom and toilet assist devices market has been experiencing significant surge, due to the large pool of patient, increasing acceptance of advance and innovative technology, increasing awareness about assistive devices, and growing geriatric population due to increasing life expectancy. Based on product type, the global bathroom and toilet assist devices market has been classified into bath aids, bath lifts, chairs and stools, commodes, handgrips and grab bars, and toilet seat raisers. The commode segment accounted for the largest share among the various product types in the global market, owing to its ease of use. Also, due to the growing aging population, an increase in demand for advanced shower chairs and stools, and toilet seat raisers has been witnessed in the global market. However, the high cost of bathroom and toilet assist devices would hamper the growth of the global market. The high growth prospective of developing economies, and various acquisitions taking place in the bathroom & toilet assist devices market will open further opportunities in the global market during the coming years. As per a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 15% of the global population would undergo some form of disability. In another study by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the percentage share of the geriatric population (aged 60 years or above) increased from 9.2% in 1990 to 11.7% in 2013, which would reach 21.1% by 2050. Aging makes a person vulnerable towards developing diseases, such as osteoporosis and rheumatoid arthritis. According to various research studies, females would account for higher disability rate than males. Various challenges are involved in providing good care for people with disabilities, which would increase the demand for assist devices. In the past few years, the adoption of assistive devices has surged. The major players operating in the global bathroom and toilet assist devices market include, GF Health Products Inc., ArjoHuntleigh, K Care Healthcare Equipment, Etac AB, MEYRA GmbH, Medical Depot Inc. (Drive Medical), Prism Medical, Handicare, Invacare Corporation, Spectra Care Group, Ortho XXI, and others