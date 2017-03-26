Cincy Chic Hosts 6th Annual Women's Health Expo May 13

Local women's publication hosting free health-focused event with screenings, seminars and shopping

Contact

Cincy Chic

***@cincychic.com Cincy Chic

End

-- Hundreds of local ladies will learn about healthy living in style at Cincy Chic's 6th annual Women's Health Expo. The free event will take place at The Phoenix in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, May 13 from 10am-2pm.The event will feature lunch 'n' learn seminars with local physicians, interactive demonstrations, complimentary mini-massages, health screenings, a fashion show, healthy treats, swag bags, photobooth, as well as shopping from various pop-up boutiques. Plus, one lucky attendee will win a spa and jewelry prize pack valued at more than $1,000!General Admission tickets are free. All attendees will receive a complimentary swag bag filled will goodies. The Phoenix is located at 812 Race Street Cincinnati, OH 45202. More details at cincychic.com/events.Sponsors Include: BODYARMOR SuperDrink, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Ideal Image, Cincy 360 Fitness, Victory Wellness & Medspa, Earthganic Elements, Sparkle for Good, The Barre Code, Mary Kay with Tiffany Phillips, Tobey 1 Originals with Tami Seurkamp, Lularoe with Danielle, Jamberry with Sarah Nelson & Gina Parsley, Rodan + Fields with Candice Waldeck & Lauren Hern, Champion Windows, BubbaRub LLC, Beautycounter with Susan Claus, Jennifer Blades Personal Stylist, Heyman Talent, Twin Spire PhotographyCincy Chic is the only online lifestyle publication for women in the Greater Cincinnati area. Each week, this dynamic e-zine publishes a feature story, columns, and five editorial departments in the following topics: health, beauty, fashion, social and career. Events include fashion shows, lunch 'n' learns and philanthropic fundraisers.