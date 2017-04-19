News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Audi Clearwater Among Top 86 U.S. Audi Dealers, Earns Coveted Magna Society Status
The Crown Automotive Group dealer was 1 of only 86 U.S. Audi dealers to qualify for the prestigious 2016 Magna Society Award. Audi Clearwater was evaluated by the automotive manufacturer on branding, customer service and business performance.
"This award is a great source of pride for us at Audi Clearwater. Our commitment has always been, and will continue to be to provide our customers with the Better Way To Buy," said David Jacovides, General Manger of Audi Clearwater.
The Magna Society Awards are given annually by Audi of America and open to all 201 U.S. Audi retailers. In order to qualify, Audi dealerships must show that they are engaged in sales and service programs that adhere to specific business processes established by Audi of America, LLC. Dealerships are also evaluated on how closely their facility and staff adhere to Audi's brand and culture.
"The Magna Society award offers well-deserved recognition to dealerships that lead by example through a successful business model and an ongoing commitment to delivering industry-leading customer service," said Mark Del Rosso, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Audi of America.
Audi Clearwater offers an extensive selection of new, certified pre-owned, and quality pre-owned Audi models at its Clearwater location in Florida. The luxury dealership also houses a state-of-the-
For more information on Audi Clearwater, visit: http://www.crownaudi.com
About Crown Automotive Group
Over the last 40 years, Crown Automotive Group has grown into one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the nation, with operations in Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee.
Every Crown Automotive dealership features an extensive selection of new, certified, and meticulously inspected pre-owned vehicles with financing options for every budget. Customers can also expect superior service from a team of highly trained technicians at Crown's signature award-winning service facility.
Driven by four core values: Customer Focus, Teamwork, Integrity and Growth, the group is committed to providing each customer with "The Better Way To Buy."
More information on "The Better Way To Buy" and Crown Automotive Group can be found online at http://www.crowncars.com
About Audi of America, Inc.
Audi of America, Inc. and its U.S. dealers offer a full line of German-engineered luxury vehicles. The Audi Group is among the most successful luxury automotive brands globally.
In 2016, AUDI AG delivered about 1.871 million Audi automobiles and broke all time company sales records for the seventh straight year in the U.S. Visit audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com for more information regarding Audi vehicles and business topics.
Media Contact
Francis Mariela
Caldwell And Kerr Advertising
pr@caldwellandkerr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse