-- GUITAR PLAYER MAGAZINE NAMES THE GREAT KAT "50 SENSATIONAL FEMALE GUITARISTS"!READ at: http://www.guitarplayer.com/artists/1013/50-sensational-female-guitarists/62327"The Great Kat. This Juilliard-trained violinist's turbocharged, speed-metal readings of classical pieces were pretty astounding when she first appeared…They're still impressive, in fact, and Kat (born Katherine Thomas) may be one of the fastest guitarists of all time." – by Michael Molenda, Guitar Player Magazine, May 2017 IssueTop 50 List Also Includes Charo & Bonnie RaittPress/Music Supervisors/Radio/TV:For Great Kat CD/DVD Review Copies & Interviews, Contact: Karen Thomas, Thomas PR: karent@thomas-pr.com Web site http://www.greatkat.comhttp://www.guitarplayer.com/artists/1013/50-sensational-female-guitarists/62327PHOTO: THE GREAT KAT/BEETHOVEN:http://www.greatkat.com/08/beethovenonspeed/beethovenonspeedcolor8x10-22.jpghttp://www.greatkat.com/08/greatkatcomposers/katdvd61beethoven1.jpgYouTube Video: WATCH The Great Kat's famous Guitar Shredding Beethoven's "5th Symphony" on "BEETHOVEN MOSH" from "Beethoven On Speed" https://youtu.be/O-FspyiKS6MPRESS/TV/RADIO:Get your FREE DVD or CD REVIEW COPY of The Great Kat's "BEETHOVEN'S GUITAR SHRED" DVD, or "BEETHOVEN SHREDS" CD Featuring BEETHOVEN'S "5th SYMPHONY" & To Set up Great Kat Interviews: contact:Karen Thomas, Thomas PR: karent@thomas-pr.com631-549-7578 or Toll Free (US & Canada Only) 800-KAT-8664http://www.greatkat.comNEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! ShredClassical masterpieces from Vivaldi, Rossini, Liszt, Sarasate, Terror, Bazzini & More insanity from The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso!! http://www.greatkat.comAbout The Great Kat:Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition". The Great Kat performed as a Prodigy Violin Soloist for NYC Mayor Ed Koch at Gracie Mansion and for Coahuila, Mexico Governor Flores Tapia at the Centennial of General Vito Alessio Robles' birth and at the famous Teatro Fernando Soler in Saltillo, Mexico and was awarded the "Certificate of Merit" from New York Governor Mario Cuomo. The Great Kat is now the world's fastest Shred Guitar Virtuoso/"TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME" (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/"50 SENSATIONAL FEMALE GUITARISTS" (Guitar Player Magazine)/Reincarnation of Beethoven and the ONLY Guitar-Violin Double Virtuoso since Niccolo Paganini. Timothy Leary, cultural icon collaborated with The Great Kat Violin Virtuoso on the rock song "Right Brain Lover". Retailing giant Tesco is now featuring The Great Kat's virtuoso Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" music in the TV commercial for the popular Activision video game "Call of Duty: Ghosts" http://youtu.be/6tW_ik2J000 . Warner Music Group has just released The Great Kat's legendary "Worship Me Or Die!" and "Beethoven On Speed" Speed Metal Albums as digital downloads on iTunes and more: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/worship-me-or-die!/id1086423634 & https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/beethoven-on-speed/id1089012301 ."Beethoven On Speed" and "Beethoven Shreds" are now featured in "America's Beethoven" Exhibit at the "American Beethoven Society". MVD Entertainment Group is distributing The Great Kat's Albums & Music Videos worldwide http://mvdb2b.com/s/GreatKatBeethovenShreds/TPR0006. The Great Kat's CDs,DVDs & Downloads are available at Walmart, Amazon, Target, iTunes, Barnes and Noble and more stores worldwide. BBC Radio's "The Arts Hour" features The Great Kat Shredding Beethoven's "5th Symphony" and Interview from "Fast And Furioso" Show (heard on BBC Radio 4). New Great Kat ShredClassical DVD coming in 2017, featuring blistering violin/guitar shreds of Vivaldi, Rossini, Sarasate, Bazzini & Liszt. More info: http://www.greatkat.com.Contact:Karen Thomas, Thomas Public Relations, Inc: karent@thomas-pr.com 631-549-7578 http://www.greatkat.comLinks:The Great Kat Website: http://www.greatkat.comiTunes Music: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/great-kat/id384709526iTunes Video: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/the-great-kat/id368743108Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/search/?query=%22the%20great%20kat%22Twitter: http://twitter.com/greatkatguitar and https://twitter.com/greatkatviolinYouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/KthomasPRInstagram: http://instagram.com/greatkatguitarRingtones: http://www.greatkat.com/ringtones/greatkatringtones.htmlWarner Music: Great Kat's Legendary "WORSHIP ME OR DIE!" & "BEETHOVEN ON SPEED" Albums on Warner Music https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/worship-me-or-die!/id1086423634 & https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/beethoven-on-speed/id1089012301The Great Kat Albums & Music Videos on MVD Entertainment Group: http://mvdb2b.com/s/GreatKatBeethovenShreds/TPR0006