New Hope For Fishermen Tired of Paddling the Distance!
The Solo Skiff features a revolutionary design allowing the use of an outboard motor up to five horsepower, yet the craft still paddles easily. The boat also features a hull design that has stability and will not trap water, making the boat almost impossible to sink or swamp.
A kayak with a small outboard makes a great deal of sense for anyone, particularly aging baby-boomers, who enjoy small boats. The adventurous fisherman also gets a range way outside a normal day's paddle. The safety of an unsinkable boat just makes the Solo Skiff that much more appealing. Its silent hull design allows you to sneak up on fish anywhere, in any weather. And you can motor home after a long day!
For more information on the Solo Skiff, visit their website at https://www.soloskiff.com.
Tom Mitzlaff, Solo Skiff
***@soloskiff.com
