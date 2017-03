New Hope For Fishermen Tired of Paddling the Distance!

soloskiff

-- The Solo Skiff, the kayak/SUP with an outboard motor mount, is turning a lot of heads lately. The company released a short video on its Facebook page last week that already has almost six million views and over 100 thousand shares. "Response to this video has been crazy", said Tom Mitzlaff, the product's designer. "Dealers are calling us saying they need more boats- it's a great thing!"The Solo Skiff features a revolutionary design allowing the use of an outboard motor up to five horsepower, yet the craft still paddles easily. The boat also features a hull design that has stability and will not trap water, making the boat almost impossible to sink or swamp.A kayak with a small outboard makes a great deal of sense for anyone, particularly aging baby-boomers, who enjoy small boats. The adventurous fisherman also gets a range way outside a normal day's paddle. The safety of an unsinkable boat just makes the Solo Skiff that much more appealing. Its silent hull design allows you to sneak up on fish anywhere, in any weather. And you can motor home after a long day!For more information on the Solo Skiff, visit their website at https://www.soloskiff.com . To see the viral Solo Skiff video, visit this link- https://www.facebook.com/SoloSkiff/videos/1274846345945765/