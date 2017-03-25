News By Tag
2017 BuildRight Conference Features Aspire Institute Advanced Business Training
The Aspire Institute Founder & CEO Ken Brookings Presents Advanced Business Class for Continuing Education Credits
The class will address key areas in the professional builder's business including how different business models affect profitability, differentiating from the competition, attracting the right customers in the digital age and finding, hiring and keeping top employees in a challenging hiring market. Attending contractors will also receive a confidential profit analysis of their business with specific advice on how to improve profits right away.
"I designed this class to explore how simple, small changes in a contractor's business model can make a substantial difference in how easily profits flow," said Aspire Institute founder and CEO, Ken Brookings.
After attending the workshop, Andy Steinborn, co-owner of Tajo-One, said, "The program is eye opening if you have a building, remodeling or construction business. The presenters were excellent and on the money. The analysis was right on and the information was excellent and gets you to look at your operation from a different point of view."
The class is sponsored by the 2017 BuildRight Conference hosted by the Home Builders Association of Metro Portland and will take place at their location, 15555 SW Bangy Rd., First Floor, Lake Oswego, Oregon on Thursday, April 20th from 7am to 5pm. The cost is $150 per person and includes lunch and 8 total CCB credits. For more information or to register: Click Here (http://homebuildersportlandorassoc.weblinkconnect.com/
The 2017 BuildRight Conference is the region's only residential construction industry conference focused on better building practices. There are events beginning Tuesday, April 18th and running through the CCB required classes on Thursday, April 20th. For more information or to register: Click Here (http://homebuildersportlandorassoc.weblinkconnect.com/
