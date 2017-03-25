 
News By Tag
* 2017 BuildRight
* Home Builders Association
* HBA PDX
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Portland
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625

2017 BuildRight Conference Features Aspire Institute Advanced Business Training

The Aspire Institute Founder & CEO Ken Brookings Presents Advanced Business Class for Continuing Education Credits
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* 2017 BuildRight
* Home Builders Association
* HBA PDX

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Portland - Oregon - US

Subject:
* Events

PORTLAND, Ore. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Home Builders Association of Metro Portland, will host a special presentation by The Aspire Institute Founder & CEO, Ken Brookings, as part of the 2017 BuildRight Conference in Portland Oregon. The advanced business class on profitability for remodelers and custom home builders will fulfill 5 hours of Series A education toward mandatory CCB license renewal for licensed Oregon contractors.

The class will address key areas in the professional builder's business including how different business models affect profitability, differentiating from the competition, attracting the right customers in the digital age and finding, hiring and keeping top employees in a challenging hiring market. Attending contractors will also receive a confidential profit analysis of their business with specific advice on how to improve profits right away.

"I designed this class to explore how simple, small changes in a contractor's business model can make a substantial difference in how easily profits flow," said Aspire Institute founder and CEO, Ken Brookings.

After attending the workshop, Andy Steinborn, co-owner of Tajo-One, said, "The program is eye opening if you have a building, remodeling or construction business. The presenters were excellent and on the money. The analysis was right on and the information was excellent and gets you to look at your operation from a different point of view."

The class is sponsored by the 2017 BuildRight Conference hosted by the Home Builders Association of Metro Portland and will take place at their location, 15555 SW Bangy Rd., First Floor, Lake Oswego, Oregon on Thursday, April 20th from 7am to 5pm. The cost is $150 per person and includes lunch and 8 total CCB credits.  For more information or to register: Click Here (http://homebuildersportlandorassoc.weblinkconnect.com/eve...).

The 2017 BuildRight Conference is the region's only residential construction industry conference focused on better building practices. There are events beginning Tuesday, April 18th and running through the CCB required classes on Thursday, April 20th. For more information or to register: Click Here (http://homebuildersportlandorassoc.weblinkconnect.com/eve...).

Contact
Mitchell Fullerton
The Aspire Institute
888-252-8998
***@theaspireinstitute.com
End
Source:
Email:***@theaspireinstitute.com Email Verified
Tags:2017 BuildRight, Home Builders Association, HBA PDX
Industry:Construction
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Aspire Institute News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share