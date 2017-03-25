News By Tag
ICON Management Services, Inc. Hires Doreen Cole as the New Vice President of Finance
Doreen is a New York State CPA, holding a Bachelor's of Science in Business Administration-
Mrs. Cole comes to ICON with an impressive wealth of knowledge, an excess of 20 years of experience in organizing and directing accounting and finance operations for organizations in the multi-family property management, multi-family real estate development, home building, telecommunications and public transportation industries. Most recently, Doreen served as comptroller of the real estate division at Belpointe Capital, a Connecticut-
At her current position at ICON, Mrs. Cole aspires to maximize growth opportunities by adding her finance and accounting experience to the company's differentiated club and community management expertise. She looks forward to being an involved member of the ICON Team, to delivering world-class and genuine service.
ICON is privileged to welcome Doreen Cole to the ICON Team. There is no doubt that, with her extensive background and notable work ethic, she will be an invaluable asset to the team.
ICON Management Services, Inc. (est. 2007) is a Florida based property management company that has built a team of professionals such as on-staff agronomists, PGA qualified golf professionals, licensed community association managers, lifestyle and fitness directors, talented chefs, experienced club managers, accountants, and more. Regardless the complexity of needs, ICON will manage your golf and country clubs, homeowners' associations, resort communities, food and beverage departments, etc. with a focus on creating, developing, and nurturing relationships. We set the standard by which all others in the industry are judged as we strive to lead the way in providing world-class, deeply involved, and genuine service to some of the most prominent clubs and communities in Florida and beyond. ICON Team Members are role models who set an example of genuine hospitality—
Learn more about ICON at www.theiconteam.com or call (941) 747-7261.
