ICON Management Services, Inc. Hires Doreen Cole as the New Vice President of Finance

 
 
BRADENTON, Fla. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- ICON Management Services, Inc. (ICON), an expanding management company for Golf and Country Clubs and Community Associations throughout Florida, has happily hired Doreen Cole, CPA, as the company's new Vice President of Finance, effective March 21, 2017.

Doreen is a New York State CPA, holding a Bachelor's of Science in Business Administration-Accounting degree from Western New England University. Her recent move to Venice, FL, with Stephen, her husband of 28 years, has led her to find an ideal fit within ICON's finance department at the corporate office in Bradenton, FL.

Mrs. Cole comes to ICON with an impressive wealth of knowledge, an excess of 20 years of experience in organizing and directing accounting and finance operations for organizations in the multi-family property management, multi-family real estate development, home building, telecommunications and public transportation industries. Most recently, Doreen served as comptroller of the real estate division at Belpointe Capital, a Connecticut-based private investment firm. Prior to Belpointe, Doreen was a 10-year member of the senior management team at The Richman Group, a national multi-family property owner, serving as the CFO for Richman Property Services, Inc., controller for The Richman Group Development Corp., and treasurer for a number of other corporate and property owner entities.  Doreen also served as accounting manager at WCI Communities' Northeast Division prior to working at The Richman Group.

At her current position at ICON, Mrs. Cole aspires to maximize growth opportunities by adding her finance and accounting experience to the company's differentiated club and community management expertise. She looks forward to being an involved member of the ICON Team, to delivering world-class and genuine service.

ICON is privileged to welcome Doreen Cole to the ICON Team. There is no doubt that, with her extensive background and notable work ethic, she will be an invaluable asset to the team.

ICON Management Services, Inc. (est. 2007) is a Florida based property management company that has built a team of professionals such as on-staff agronomists, PGA qualified golf professionals, licensed community association managers, lifestyle and fitness directors, talented chefs, experienced club managers, accountants, and more. Regardless the complexity of needs, ICON will manage your golf and country clubs, homeowners' associations, resort communities, food and beverage departments, etc. with a focus on creating, developing, and nurturing relationships. We set the standard by which all others in the industry are judged as we strive to lead the way in providing world-class, deeply involved, and genuine service to some of the most prominent clubs and communities in Florida and beyond. ICON Team Members are role models who set an example of genuine hospitality—a level of service that creates a point of differentiation and a competitive advantage over other management companies. Our commitment lies in helping communities achieve progressive change and ongoing positive results.

Learn more about ICON at www.theiconteam.com or call (941) 747-7261.

