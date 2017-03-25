 
News By Tag
* Mens Underwear
* Mens Swimwear
* Mens Apparel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625

MensUnderwear.io Introduces New Top Brands in Men's Underwear and Apparel

MensUnderwear.io, a leading men's online boutique, offers new collections by top men's underwear and fashion designers Marco Marco, Alexander COBB and Ajaxx63.
 
DALLAS - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- MensUnderwear.io, a leading men's underwear, swimwear and activewear boutique, is pround to announce the availability of three new brands by top designers Marco Marco, Alexander COBB and Ajaxx63.

Marco Marco

Marco Marco men's underwear and swimwear is designed and made in L.A. The collection features bright neon colors and geometric prints that are fun, stylish and definitely sexy. The collection offers the following styles: briefs, trunks, jock straps, swim briefs, harnesses, leggings and singlets.

Alexander COBB

Alexander COBB men's underwear offers a remarkable fit using quality fabrics sourced in Europe. With vivid colors, unique prints and bordered finishes, Alexander COBB brings Scandinavian design to men's underwear. The collection is available in briefs, trunks, jockstraps and boxer briefs. Each style is made in Europe.

Ajaxx63

Made in the U.S.A, Ajaxx63 t-shirts and accessories are clever, sexy and always edgy. Using their own custom dyes and form fitting designs, Ajaxx63 offers t-shirts that explore the many facets of gay life.

Shop our collection of men's underwear: https://mensunderwear.io/product-category/mens-underwear/

Shop our collection of men's swimwear: https://mensunderwear.io/product-category/mens-swimwear/

About MensUnderwear.io

MensUnderwear.io is a leading online men's boutique offering a curated collection of designer men's underwear, swimwear and activewear.

Contact
MensUnderwear.io
***@mensunderwear.io
End
Source:
Email:***@mensunderwear.io
Posted By:***@mensunderwear.io Email Verified
Tags:Mens Underwear, Mens Swimwear, Mens Apparel
Industry:Apparel
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share