News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CSC Completes 3rd Annual Baja Run
"We had a great time this year," said Joe Berk, CSC's ride organizer. "This is the third time we've done the Baja run, and it just keeps getting better and better." The ride's highlights included whale watching in Guerrero Negro (about 500 miles south of the border), a visit to the ancient cave paintings in Baja's Sierra San Francisco Mountains, visits to the historic mission towns of San Ignacio, Mulege, and Loreto, and magnificent riding through Baja along both the Pacific and Sea of Cortez coastlines. This year, CSC riders converged at CSC headquarters from Washington, Wisconsin, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, and California.
"We don't charge anything for this ride," said Berk. "Anybody who owns an RX3 and wants to ride with us is welcome to join the adventure. We cap the number of participants at 15 riders each year to keep it manageable, and we've had a great turnout each of the three times we've run this tour. We originally started this to showcase the RX3's reliability and suitability for a ride of this type, but that question is settled. We do it now just because it's a fun ride."
CSC Motorcycles is the exclusive North American importer of the RX3, RC3, and TT250 motorcycles. All are 250cc motorcycles manufactured by Zongshen, one of the world's largest motorcycle manufacturers and an OEM supplier to such marques as BMW, Vespa, and other motorcycle manufacturers. The RX3 is a fuel injected, liquid cooled, 6-speed adventure touring motorcycle that includes luggage, windshield, skid plate, disk brakes, electric starting, and other features as standard equipment.
For further information, please contact CSC Motorcycles at 909 445 0900 or www.CSCMotorcycles.com.
Contact
Joe Berk
***@cscmotorcycles.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse