News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Costa Rica Vacations are on the rise bringing more tourism dolars into the country
"We've seen an increase of clients who are coming to us to specifically arrange surf packages that bring them to areas around Costa Rica that have the best waves," said Trevor Bernard, General Manager of Costa Rica Vacations. "After all, with the last statistics from ICT in 2014 showing that over 250,000 surfers a year come to Costa Rica, we have learned that they stay an average of 17 nights spending over $120 per day. That adds up to about $510 million to the country's coffers."
To accommodate the growing segment of the travel business, Costa Rica Vacations has created a new surf package called "Surf Costa Rica's Pacific Waves."
"Surf Costa Rica's Pacific Waves" is for the budget-minded surf traveler who wants to experience a whole selection of areas without breaking the bank. This 7-day package, for 2 people, features a pickup at Liberia's Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport, transfer to Best Western Tamarindo Vista Villas, a surfer hotel perched on a hill allowing a perfect vantage point for checking out the waves. During the stay, surfers are offered guided tours to area breaks such as Avellanas, Negra, Playa Grande, Langosta, and the world-renowned Witch's Rock and Ollie's Point (the latter named after a nearby spot where Oliver North's nefarious activities took place). All surf activities are overseen by the hotel's guide, Eric Atkinson of Salty Sols Surf School.
The week-long package is $832 per person for all transfers, hotels, surf guide, boat trip and taxes. Surfboards not included. http://costaricavacations.com/
Surfers who are looking for a longer, more diverse experience can still choose the popular "14-Day Costa Rica Surfing Adventure." That 14-day tour package includes everything 2 surfers will need once arriving at San Jose's Juan Santamaria International Airport until the departure. After an overnight in San Jose, private transfers will take clients to Tamarindo for a few days. Other stops along the way include Nosara/Guiones, Santa Teresa/Malpais, and Hermosa, located near Jaco Beach. Each of these surf breaks has an individual identity, and are fun and challenging for all level of surfers. http://costaricavacations.com/
Hotels, transfers, surf guide, boat trip and taxes are all included in the $1,957 per person price point. Surfboards are not included. http://costaricavacations.com/
Costa Rica Vacations is a privately held travel agency based in Tamarindo, Costa Rica. Over the past decade they have been providing customized vacation packages to thousands of people who trust them with all their travel itineraries. As a local agency, Costa Rica Vacations makes a point of visiting each and every property listed on their site to ensure the highest quality in customer service.
More information about this package, and other trips, including customized vacations, can be found at Costa Rica Vacations, www.costaricavacations.com, by calling Teresa Okecki at 800-906-4278 or emailing ellen@costaricavacations.com
Contact
teresa okecki
***@okpress.com.ar
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse