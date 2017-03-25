 
AXI International to Present and Exhibit at AFCOM Data Center World Global

 
 
AXI's FPS-SX-F
AXI's FPS-SX-F
 
LOS ANGELES - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- AXI International, a global leader in Intelligent Fuel Management™ solutions, will be presenting and exhibiting at the AFCOM Data Center World Global at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA. The conference, which takes place April 3 through April 6, will include 181 exhibiting companies within the data center industry and is expected to host attendees from over 450 companies. Several Fortune 500 companies will be in attendance including 3M, Amazon, Intel, and Microsoft Corp.

AXI International's COO, Jeff Poirier, will be presenting at the conference on Thursday, April 6. Mr. Poirier's presentation, entitled "The Forgotten Maintenance: Mitigating Risk Through Proper Fuel Management for Emergency Generators," will include an introduction to diesel fuel, technological improvements and requirements of Tier-4 engines, and the solution to fuel degradation: automated fuel maintenance systems.

AFCOM Data Center World Global offers an opportunity for companies to showcase their latest technological advances within the mission critical industry. AXI International has several recently-released innovations that will be showcased, including its FPM series optical particle counter. The FPM, which debuted last year, measures the contaminants within a fuel sample for quick and accurate analysis of fuel cleanliness, providing numerical results in accordance with ISO 4406 and NAS 1638 standards.

The FPS SX-F Intelligent Fuel Management™ System will also be a featured item on display. The FPS SX-F is a programmable, fully automated fuel maintenance system that removes water, sludge, and contaminants wherever fuel is stored or used. This compact fuel maintenance system is specifically designed for permanent installations indoors, as well as confined spaces, such as inside gen-set enclosures or engine rooms.

AXI International will present their latest technological advances at booth #1431. Those who stop by the booth may enter for a chance to win a Kindle Fire Tablet.

More About AXI International

AXI International, an A+ rated company by the Better Business Bureau, designs, engineers, and manufactures pre-configured and custom-built Intelligent Fuel ManagementÔ solutions. They work with customers, architects, engineering firms, and facility management companies to create innovative and fully automated fuel optimization and maintenance systems. Established in 1994, AXI International is headquartered in Fort Myers, Fla. and serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.AXI-International.com or call (877)425-4239.

Contact
AXI International
239-690-9589
***@axi-international.com
Source:
Email:***@axi-international.com
