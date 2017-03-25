News By Tag
AXI International to Present and Exhibit at AFCOM Data Center World Global
AXI International's COO, Jeff Poirier, will be presenting at the conference on Thursday, April 6. Mr. Poirier's presentation, entitled "The Forgotten Maintenance:
AFCOM Data Center World Global offers an opportunity for companies to showcase their latest technological advances within the mission critical industry. AXI International has several recently-released innovations that will be showcased, including its FPM series optical particle counter. The FPM, which debuted last year, measures the contaminants within a fuel sample for quick and accurate analysis of fuel cleanliness, providing numerical results in accordance with ISO 4406 and NAS 1638 standards.
The FPS SX-F Intelligent Fuel Management™ System will also be a featured item on display. The FPS SX-F is a programmable, fully automated fuel maintenance system that removes water, sludge, and contaminants wherever fuel is stored or used. This compact fuel maintenance system is specifically designed for permanent installations indoors, as well as confined spaces, such as inside gen-set enclosures or engine rooms.
AXI International will present their latest technological advances at booth #1431. Those who stop by the booth may enter for a chance to win a Kindle Fire Tablet.
More About AXI International
AXI International, an A+ rated company by the Better Business Bureau, designs, engineers, and manufactures pre-configured and custom-built Intelligent Fuel ManagementÔ solutions. They work with customers, architects, engineering firms, and facility management companies to create innovative and fully automated fuel optimization and maintenance systems. Established in 1994, AXI International is headquartered in Fort Myers, Fla. and serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.AXI-International.com or call (877)425-4239.
Contact
AXI International
239-690-9589
***@axi-international.com
