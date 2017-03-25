Country(s)
Digital Marketing Firm 'AKA Internet Marketing' Rebrands as Infinion Marketing
Company rebrands to remain relevant and maintain brand clarity in the digital marketing arena
MESA, Ariz. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Infinion Marketing, a Phoenix-based Digital Marketing Firm, is pleased to announce the rebranding of their agency. The company, formerly known as 'AKA Internet Marketing', has served a variety of local and international clients since 2010 and will continue to provide web design, search engine marketing, and social media marketing services.
Company founder Anthony Kirlew decided it was time for a change, and mostly because they serve an industry that continues to evolve. "Back when I launched the company, Internet Marketing was the buzz word… Today, you hear people refer to what we do as digital marketing, content marketing, and social media", stated Kirlew. Kirlew also cited a desire for the company to have brand clarity and commented, "the sooner people can determine what you do and how you can serve them, the sooner they will become your customer."
The company's clients have included notable local firms such as AZ Lending Experts, Team Select Home Care, and Major League Conditioning Centers (a complete list is available on their website). You can learn more about Infinion Marketing at http://www.InfinionMarketing.com
About Infinion Marketing: Infinion Marketing was launched in 2010 (as AKA Internet Marketing) and is a full service Digital Marketing Agency providing Award Winning Web Design, Content Marketing, and Social Media Marketing services. The agency serves businesses & non-profit organizations by implementing profitable digital marketing solutions in alignment with business and profitability goals. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona and serves clients all across the United States. For more information, visit their website at: http://www.InfinionMarketing.com
