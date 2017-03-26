 
Attorney Andrew J. Huige Joins the Collins Einhorn Farrell PC Professional Liability Group

 
 
Attorney Andrew J. Huige, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
Attorney Andrew J. Huige, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
 
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is pleased to announce that attorney Andrew J. Huige has joined the firm's Professional Liability practice group. Mr Huige will be focusing his practice on the defense of claims asserted against a wide variety of professionals, including attorneys, health care professionals, real estate agents, and accountants. Before joining Collins Einhorn, Huige worked at a major law firm based in Virginia where his practice focused on complex business and contract disputes, intellectual property, real estate, litigation, and appeals. More recently, Huige practiced with a boutique litigation firm in Detroit specializing in the late stage defense and trial of complex high-risk claims in state and federal courts in jurisdictions throughout the United States. Huige is dedicated to achieving cost-effective client results by honing in on critical factual and legal issues early in cases and focusing discovery and aggressive motion practice in these areas.

Mr. Huige earned a Bachelor of Arts in History with a Minor in Political Science from Grand Valley State University. He went on to obtain his Juris Doctor, Cum Laude, from Wayne State University Law School in 2004. While in law school, Huige received the Faculty Award in Civil Procedure, Corporations, and Professional Responsibility courses.

Mr. Huige volunteers his time as an Adult Literacy Tutor with Washtenaw Literacy, a non-profit entity designed to serve adults who need to improve their reading, writing, numeracy or communication in English. Through its free programming and services, Washtenaw Literacy focuses on helping adults find and keep jobs through improving literacy skills. Huige is also involved with the Wills for Heroes, Wills for Seniors, and other pro-bono activities in the local community. Huige served on the March of Dimes Board of Directors, Hampton Roads Region, from 2009 until 2011.

Mr. Huige resides in Belleville, Michigan.

About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC

Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.

For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.

