Attorney Andrew J. Huige Joins the Collins Einhorn Farrell PC Professional Liability Group
Mr. Huige earned a Bachelor of Arts in History with a Minor in Political Science from Grand Valley State University. He went on to obtain his Juris Doctor, Cum Laude, from Wayne State University Law School in 2004. While in law school, Huige received the Faculty Award in Civil Procedure, Corporations, and Professional Responsibility courses.
Mr. Huige volunteers his time as an Adult Literacy Tutor with Washtenaw Literacy, a non-profit entity designed to serve adults who need to improve their reading, writing, numeracy or communication in English. Through its free programming and services, Washtenaw Literacy focuses on helping adults find and keep jobs through improving literacy skills. Huige is also involved with the Wills for Heroes, Wills for Seniors, and other pro-bono activities in the local community. Huige served on the March of Dimes Board of Directors, Hampton Roads Region, from 2009 until 2011.
Mr. Huige resides in Belleville, Michigan.
About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.
For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.
