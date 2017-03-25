News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Derrick Fields Records Officially Signs Distribution Deal with Bungalo Records/UMGD
The first single currently released is "K.C. Tapped In," by hip hop recording artist, Young Aki. "K.C. Tapped In" is now released to the world for purchase with global distribution by Derrick Fields Records/Bungalo Records/CIA Records/Universal Music Group Dist.
The new music project and release features Young Aki, Napp, and Lil Hog. Engineering and mixing is by Justin Westend. Producers on the project are Derrick Fields Records along with Young Aki.
"On behalf of Bungalo Records, we are looking forward to rolling out many quality releases from Derrick Fields Records," says Robert (Leo) Rodgers, SVP of Bungalo Records, UMGD.
"K.C. Tapped In" is now available for purchase worldwide via iTunes, Amazon and other major outlets.
Media Contact:
Belinda Foster
Publicist
AWJ Platinum PR
info@awjplatinum.com
Bungalo Records Contact:
Robert (Leo) Rodgers
SVP Bungalo Records
leo@bungalorecords.com
Contact
AWJ Platinum PR
***@awjplatinum.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse