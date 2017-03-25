News By Tag
Miss California and Renowned Chef to Host Southern California Hospice Foundation Golf Tournament
"We are proud that our golf tournaments have raised critically needed funds that directly impact the lives of the patients we serve," says Michelle Wulfestieg, Executive Director of The Southern California Hospice Foundation. "As we prepare for the 10th anniversary of our golf tournament, and are in the midst of our 15th year of service, we are so grateful to our participants, sponsors and supporters for assisting us as we continue to celebrate life and enhance the final journey of children and adults at the end-of-life."
Here's the back story: In June 2016, SCHF teamed up with the Island Hotel in Newport Beach to create a spectacular birthday VIP cooking experience (http://www.socalhospicefoundation.org/
"Giving my time and services toward a cause is worth more and has a greater impact than the dollar bill," says David Man, Island Hotel Executive Chef. "No words can describe the feelings of being able to help make a child's dream come true. It put things in my life in perspective."
The Miss California organization has generously supported the annual golf tournament and SCHF's mission for the past three years. Jessa Carmack (https://www.misscalifornia.org/
All proceeds from the tournament will benefit SCHF. The day will begin at 8 a.m. with registration, a continental breakfast and putting contest, followed by a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The tournament will conclude with a hosted 19th Hole happy hour, silent auction and an appearance by the Anaheim Angels Strike Force. Beginning at 5 p.m., guests will enjoy the special reception and awards ceremony, dinner, live auction and raffle. The public is invited to attend.
This year, the Foundation celebrates 15 years of changing the way dying people live, offering invaluable assistance to patients each year through its Children's Supportive Care services, Angel Assistance and Community Outreach Programs. Founded by Companion Hospice in 2002, SCHF assists both children and adults with needs that lie outside of the hospice benefit, such as helping with food, transportation, utility bills and granting final wishes.
The tournament is sold out, but sponsorship packages for the Life. Links. Love. Annual Charity Golf Tournament are still available and range from $1,000 to $20,000. Dinner tickets are $200.
About The Southern California Hospice Foundation
The Southern California Hospice Foundation was established in 2002 to promote awareness of palliative care options for terminally ill children and adults, helping to enhance the quality of life for those at the end-of-life. Generous donations support programs designed to attend physically and emotionally to each patient's well-being. By supporting the Southern California Hospice Foundation, one becomes part of a compassionate effort that is uniquely focused on quality of life rather than quantity of days. For more information, please visit www.socalhospicefoundation.org.
