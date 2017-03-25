 
News By Tag
* HospiceCare
* Golf
* Nonprofit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Costa Mesa
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625

Miss California and Renowned Chef to Host Southern California Hospice Foundation Golf Tournament

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* HospiceCare
* Golf
* Nonprofit

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Costa Mesa - California - US

Subject:
* Events

COSTA MESA, Calif. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Southern California Hospice Foundation (http://www.socalhospicefoundation.org/) (SCHF), a nonprofit dedicated to helping enhance the quality of life for terminally ill patients, will host the 10th Annual Life. Links. Love. Charity Golf Tournament at the prestigious Pelican Hill Golf Club (http://www.golfpelicanhill.com/) in Newport Beach on Wednesday, April 19.  A post-tournament reception will be hosted by special guests and friends of SCHF -- Miss California 2016 Jessa Carmack (https://www.misscalifornia.org/jessa/) and Island Hotel (http://www.islandhotel.com/) Executive Chef David Man.  A poignant highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the Medal of Bravery, honoring a very special family in memory of their daughter, Ashley.

"We are proud that our golf tournaments have raised critically needed funds that directly impact the lives of the patients we serve," says Michelle Wulfestieg, Executive Director of The Southern California Hospice Foundation.   "As we prepare for the 10th anniversary of our golf tournament, and are in the midst of our 15th year of service, we are so grateful to our participants, sponsors and supporters for assisting us as we continue to celebrate life and enhance the final journey of children and adults at the end-of-life."

Here's the back story: In June 2016, SCHF teamed up with the Island Hotel in Newport Beach to create a spectacular birthday VIP cooking experience (http://www.socalhospicefoundation.org/stories/ashleys-bir...) for 13-year-old Ashley Antunez as her last birthday wish.  Ashley, who had always dreamed of being a chef, was thrilled when Chef Man and his team prepared a fabulous private food demonstration and exquisite meal which included a very special birthday cake.  Ashley passed away from acute myelogenous leukemia soon after her party but she left a lasting impression on Man.  Incredibly touched by his time with the remarkable teenager, Man, a longtime supporter of SCHF, will honor the Antunez family with the Medal of Bravery, given annually by SCHF to a patient or family who demonstrates exemplary bravery despite overwhelming circumstances.

"Giving my time and services toward a cause is worth more and has a greater impact than the dollar bill," says David Man, Island Hotel Executive Chef.  "No words can describe the feelings of being able to help make a child's dream come true.  It put things in my life in perspective."

The Miss California organization has generously supported the annual golf tournament and SCHF's mission for the past three years.  Jessa Carmack (https://www.misscalifornia.org/jessa/), who holds the 2016 Miss California title, will represent the organization at the reception, joining Man to cheer on the golfers and host the evening affair.  Carmack, a devoted advocate for healthy living, is especially proud to lend her support to an organization dedicated to the wellbeing and comfort of its patients.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit SCHF.  The day will begin at 8 a.m. with registration, a continental breakfast and putting contest, followed by a shotgun start at 10 a.m.  The tournament will conclude with a hosted 19th Hole happy hour, silent auction and an appearance by the Anaheim Angels Strike Force.  Beginning at 5 p.m., guests will enjoy the special reception and awards ceremony, dinner, live auction and raffle.  The public is invited to attend.

This year, the Foundation celebrates 15 years of changing the way dying people live, offering invaluable assistance to patients each year through its Children's Supportive Care services, Angel Assistance and Community Outreach Programs.  Founded by Companion Hospice in 2002, SCHF assists both children and adults with needs that lie outside of the hospice benefit, such as helping with food, transportation, utility bills and granting final wishes.

The tournament is sold out, but sponsorship packages for the Life. Links. Love. Annual Charity Golf Tournament are still available and range from $1,000 to $20,000. Dinner tickets are $200.

About The Southern California Hospice Foundation

The Southern California Hospice Foundation was established in 2002 to promote awareness of palliative care options for terminally ill children and adults, helping to enhance the quality of life for those at the end-of-life. Generous donations support programs designed to attend physically and emotionally to each patient's well-being. By supporting the Southern California Hospice Foundation, one becomes part of a compassionate effort that is uniquely focused on quality of life rather than quantity of days. For more information, please visit www.socalhospicefoundation.org.

Media Contact
Sara Johnston
HKA Marketing Communications
(714) 426-0444
***@hkamarcom.com
End
Source:The Southern California Hospice Foundation
Email:***@hkamarcom.com Email Verified
Tags:HospiceCare, Golf, Nonprofit
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Costa Mesa - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Southern California Hospice Foundation News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share