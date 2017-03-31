Crown Motorsports Division Builds Record-Breaking Supercharged Audi S5,GIAC Production Software Used

Crown Motorsports Division recently announced a record-breaking 1/4-mile run by client Loe Phaengsavanh using an Audi S5 3.0 built by the St. Petersburg-based custom performance center.

Record-breaking Audi S5 built by Crown Motorsports Division

Media Contact

Francis Mariela

Caldwell & Kerr Advertising

pr@caldwellandkerr.com Francis MarielaCaldwell & Kerr Advertising

End

-- Crown Motorsports Division recently announced a record-breaking 1/4-mile run by client Loe Phaengsavanh using an Audi S5 3.0 built by the St. Petersburg-based custom performance center. The 2014 Audi S5 set the quarter-mile record at 11.208 seconds on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Bradenton Motorsports Park in FL, reaching 122.96 MPH. The vehicle now holds the world record for stock, supercharged 2013 – 2016 S5 coupes.Phaengsavanh also set the previous 1/4-mile record at 11.241 seconds last summer reaching 122.44 MPH."It has been our pleasure at Crown Motorsports Division to work with Loe as well as GIAC throughout the testing and development process for this vehicle and current software. Because of the commitment from both Loe and GIAC , as well as the skilled hands of our technicians at Crown Motorsports Division, we were able to share in this awesome accomplishment,"said Evan Doel, Performance Lead at Crown Motorsports Division.Crown Motorsports Division has been partnering with GIAC since March 2016 and began beta testing the B8.5 Dual pulley software in August 2016 with Phaengsavanh and his record-breaking Audi S5."Loe has been paramount in the development and success of the B8.5 GIAC software and he deserves a lot of credit for what he has accomplished,"Doel continued.Other performance modifications made public by Crown Motorsports Division include: AWE super charger pulley, larger crank pulley, upgraded cooling system, Crown Motorsports X-pipe exhaust modification, and a transmission mount upgrade."I felt great knowing that I was part of something that will be utilized for others who run, or will run, using GIAC software. The team was wonderful to work with, and I enjoy that my daily driver can run like it does safely without going to the extremes. If the weather cooperates, I will be making a few more passes, slowly chipping away at my time. And if not, then I will hit the track again once cooler weather passes through Florida in the fall," said Loe Phaengsavanh.The record-breaking night run took place on Thursday, March 16 during Bradenton Motorsports Park's Test and Tune night. Phaengsavanh, reached the 11.208-second marker on his second run of the night."On behalf of Loe and Crown Motorsports Division, I would like to give special thanks to Garrett, Andrew, Connie, Logan, and Seth at GIAC for their continued support and we look forward to working with them on future projects in hopes of continuing the success of the GIAC software and Crown Motorsports Division. There are more records to come!"said Doel, when asked about Crown Motorsports Division's futures projects.The Crown Motorsports Division,located at 5500 34th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33714, has been operating since August 2015. However, it didn't start announcing its services until March 2016.Over the last 40 years, Crown Automotive Group has grown into one of the largest dealership groups in the nation, with operations in Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee.Every Crown Automotive dealership features an extensive selection of new, certified, and meticulous inspected pre-owned vehicles with financing options for every budget. Customers can also expect superior service from a team of highly trained technicians at Crown's signature award-winning service facility.Driven by four core values: Customer Focus, Teamwork, Integrity and Growth, the group is committed to providing each customer with "The Better Way To Buy."