Film Lab Spring Line Up Features Movies Fighting Elder Abuse and Raising Mental Health Awareness

-- No, it's not an April Fool's Day joke. The Film Lab's production arm, AAFL TV, has been busy with a lineup of projects using film entertainment as a means of social change. "We have an exciting spring line up, featuring narrative films designed to address everything from elder abuse to mental health awareness," explained Film Lab President, actor Jennifer Betit Yen.On April 17, the Film Lab will present a screening of the AAFL TV / Film Lab movieby Jennifer Betit Yen, which screened at HBO in December 2016 as part of a special holiday event co-hosted by HBO's Mosaic group and Time Warner's APEX group. The event is designed to raise awareness about both elder abuse and ageism in Hollywood. "We're going to talk about roles for older actors, both in terms of Film Lab's own productions, our upcoming 72 Hour Shootout filmmaking competition, and mainstream media," explained Film Lab Industry Spotlight Coordinator Renee Lasher, who will be moderating the event.On May 1, in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Film Lab will screen a very special film created by and about a young woman who was involuntarily committed to the Bellevue Psychiatric Ward in 2010 by the New York Police Department. Part documentary, part fantasy, "Borte, Queen of Tibet" is a quiet meditation on recovery from Schizo Affective Disorder. Shot guerrilla style to depict the hostile takeover Schizo Affective Disorder has over the mind, the short film plays with perspective in asking, how do we distinguish reality from delusion? Filmmaker Jodi Lin, who will be on hand to answer questions at the event, commented, "Making "Borte, Queen of Tibet" was a powerful mental, physical, and spiritual experience. It is possible to recover, as I am currently in remission, and making films has become a way of life that helps make recovery possible."To learn more or RSVP for either event, visit www.film-lab.org.The Film Lab is a non-profit 501(c)(3) headquartered in New York City that has been dedicated to the promotion and support of gender and ethnic diversity in media since 1998. The Film Lab accomplishes that goal in three ways: (1) education; (2) outreach and support; and (3) production.– The Film Lab runs monthly events that are open to the public ranging from screenings to seminars to Q&As, all designed to increase awareness of the current state of diversity in media and to provide audiences with the tools and motivation to effectuate positive social change through entertainment.– The Film Lab runs various programs ranging from the famous 72 Hour Shootout filmmaking competition to filmmaking how-to workshops to networking parties, all of which work to connect people of color, particularly Asian Americans, and mainstream media executives and to create mentorship and distribution opportunities for people creating diverse works. The 72 Hour Shootout filmmaking competition is arguably the Film Lab's most important annual event; bringing together A-list judges and established and aspiring filmmakers across the globe. People ofcolors, backgrounds, religions, and cultures with a common goal: to battle inequality through creativity; to promote gender and ethnic diversity through entertainment;and to challenge stereotypical mainstream constructions of race, gender and sexuality.– The Film Lab produces media with positive and prolific perceptions of women and people of color and films that effectuate positive social change through narrative storytelling. The TV series,currently airs on CrossingsTV (Time Warner Cable & Xfinity). We also have an online channel, AAFL TV, to which viewers can subscribe to for free at youtube.com/asamfilmlab.The Film Lab management team consists of Jennifer Betit Yen (President), Chloe Jenkins (Treasurer, Grants & Fundraising), Daryl King (Secretary), Jodi Lin (Connections and Social Media), Renee Lasher (Industry Spotlight), Cici Chu (72 Hour Shootout), along with a dedicated Board, interns and event volunteers. Board members include James Kyson and Aaron Woolfolk, among others. For more information, please visit the Film Lab's website at www.asianamericanfilmlab.com