Tobago Jazz Experience Has Announced a New Partnership with Purplepass Ticketing
The Tobago Jazz Experience has partnered with Purplepass Ticketing for the 2017 Tobago Jazz Experience in Trinidad and Tobago.
The festival will be held throughout various venues and locations on the island of Tobago. In addition to the live events, the Tobago Jazz Film Festival will be holding free screenings. Other events will include Tobago Fashion Coda 5, a premium all-inclusive drink experience at the Poolside of the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort Tobago. Plus, Jazz on the Waterfront, a "New Orleans styled" town affair where performers will showcase their talent on several stages along the waterfront. The festival will be concluded by World Music Night, a mesmerizing spectacle at Pigeon Point Heritage Park. This show will feature Grammy Award winning R&B and Neo soul singer D'Angelo, and popular dancehall artist Shabba Ranks. Visitors will enjoy an abundance of options from lots of great spaces for fun and relaxation to amazing beach settings with great food.
Purplepass Ticketing is a cloud-based ticketing and event organization solution working with organizers across the United States and abroad. Fully featured, with all the tools any organizer could need, Purplepass strives to be the best in service for clients and their customers. Purplepass is excited to bring its features and resources to the Tobago Jazz Experience.
Learn more at http://Learn.Purplepass.com
Jordan Marrone
***@purplepass.com
