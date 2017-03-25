News By Tag
South Shore Habitat for Humanity, Arbella Insurance Foundation team up on Facebook "Like" Campaign
In fact, the Facebook campaign is being launched to help South Shore Habitat for Humanity (http://sshabitat.org)
The Arbella Insurance Foundation is supporting the efforts of South Shore Habitat for Humanity (http:/sshabitat.org)
Since 2009, Arbella's Foundation has proudly supported South Shore Habitat for Humanity in its mission of helping local families. Anyone who wants to help can click on this link to show support. https://www.facebook.com/
The partnership is in support of Habitat for Humanity's National Women Build Week, which invites women across the country to devote at least one day to the effort to help eliminate poverty housing. The program brings women from all walks of life together to learn construction skills and then use those skills to build simple, decent affordable houses.
Evelyn Nelson, Vice President of Development at South Shore Habitat for Humanity, said, "Arbella is such a strong partner! Throughout the year, Arbella employees volunteer with South Shore Habitat for Humanity, helping build new homes and working at the ReStore, the organization's community donation store. Whether swinging a hammer on the build site, offering an idea at a committee meeting or organizing an office-wide Team Build day, they have been so helpful and we are so grateful for their continued support."
About South Shore Habitat for Humanity
South Shore Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to delivering simple, decent, affordable homes in partnership with families in need, and they are celebrating 30 years of service to the South Shore Community. South Shore Habitat for Humanity changes lives, not just with those who receive the homeownership opportunity, but for those who donate, contribute and volunteer. "Together, we build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter," says Martine Taylor, Executive Director. South Shore Habitat for Humanity seeks corporate partners, sponsors, and volunteers from the community.
To learn more or find out how to get involved, visitwww.sshabitat.org
Follow them on Facebook:www.facebook.com/
They are located at 20 Mathewson Drive, Weymouth, MA. Phone is 781-337-7744.
