News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Restoring Ethical Pride Among Youths (R.E.P.A.Y.) Needs Volunteers!
To avoid this, R.E.P.A.Y. is seeking volunteers. With the help of volunteers, more children can become R.E.P.A.Y. students and be in a supportive positive environment where they learn a fine art, biblical principles, and ethical pride rather than being drawn toward the negative influences of drugs, gangs, peer pressure, etc.
With regard to the ideal R.E.P.A.Y. volunteer, Reverend Warren C. Patrick, founder of R.E.P.A.Y. explains, "A R.E.P.A.Y. volunteer can directly interact with children as a volunteer teacher or be a 'behind the scenes' administrative volunteer who has no direct interaction with children but who can provide support and skills that help R.E.P.A.Y. in its vision of being a positive influence on children. Our main criteria are that, first and foremost, a R.E.P.A.Y. volunteer lives a Christ-centered life; second, a R.E.P.A.Y. volunteer must commit to at least 8 consecutive weeks (i.e., one full R.E.P.A.Y. semester) of volunteering;
R.E.P.A.Y. has an office in Fort Worth at 2240 E. Loop 820 [phone: (817) 477-7803] and an office in Houston at 505 North Sam Houston Pkwy, Suite 540 [phone: (832) 739–7134]. Volunteers are needed on both campuses.
Available administrative R.E.P.A.Y. volunteer positions are accounting, bookkeeping, fundraising, public relations, and secretarial. Available R.E.P.A.Y. teacher volunteer positions are creative writing/poetry, drawing, drum, acoustic guitar, bass guitar, piano, theater, and voice. Individuals interested in becoming a R.E.P.A.Y. volunteer can learn more details and apply online at http://repayorg.net/
In September 2007, R.E.P.A.Y. began offering classes in various fine art disciplines as a means to help youths develop character, moral integrity, and positive values, and thereby counteract the negative messages, peer pressures, and attitudes that often impact youths today. Through the fine arts, youths develop characteristics such as patience, persistence, time management, and setting and accomplishing goals. R.E.P.A.Y. students choose the class or classes of interest to them. The children are instructed by teachers who specialize in a fine art discipline. Each class session lasts one hour. During a semester, R.E.P.A.Y. students attend enrichment outings (such as musical concerts) that are related to their chosen fine arts discipline and that allows children to observe professionals performing various fine arts disciplines. R.E.P.A.Y. also provides field trips that have a focus on enjoyment as well as enrichment so that the children can experience a positive environment in which to interact with their peers and encourage each other.
Contact
Warren C. Patrick, founder
contact@repayorg.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse