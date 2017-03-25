 
News By Tag
* Volunteer
* Children
* Fine Arts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Worth
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625


Restoring Ethical Pride Among Youths (R.E.P.A.Y.) Needs Volunteers!

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Volunteer
* Children
* Fine Arts

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Fort Worth - Texas - US

FORT WORTH, Texas - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The recent expansion of Restoring Ethical Pride Among Youths (R.E.P.A.Y.)—a Christian-based organization that provides free lessons in the fine arts to children—to two offices has drawn in more students than current staff members can provide services to. As a consequence, R.E.P.A.Y. faces the prospect of turning away children.

To avoid this, R.E.P.A.Y. is seeking volunteers. With the help of volunteers, more children can become R.E.P.A.Y. students and be in a supportive positive environment where they learn a fine art, biblical principles, and ethical pride rather than being drawn toward the negative influences of drugs, gangs, peer pressure, etc.

With regard to the ideal R.E.P.A.Y. volunteer, Reverend Warren C. Patrick, founder of R.E.P.A.Y. explains, "A R.E.P.A.Y. volunteer can directly interact with children as a volunteer teacher or be a 'behind the scenes' administrative volunteer who has no direct interaction with children but who can provide support and skills that help R.E.P.A.Y. in its vision of being a positive influence on children. Our main criteria are that, first and foremost, a R.E.P.A.Y. volunteer lives a Christ-centered life; second, a R.E.P.A.Y. volunteer must commit to at least 8 consecutive weeks (i.e., one full R.E.P.A.Y. semester) of volunteering; third, a R.E.P.A.Y. volunteer loves working with children; and fourth,  a potential R.E.P.A.Y. volunteer must be willing to undergo a background check."

R.E.P.A.Y. has an office in Fort Worth at 2240 E. Loop 820 [phone: (817) 477-7803] and an office in Houston at 505 North Sam Houston Pkwy, Suite 540 [phone: (832) 739–7134]. Volunteers are needed on both campuses.

Available administrative R.E.P.A.Y. volunteer positions are accounting, bookkeeping, fundraising, public relations, and secretarial. Available R.E.P.A.Y. teacher volunteer positions are creative writing/poetry, drawing, drum, acoustic guitar, bass guitar, piano, theater, and voice. Individuals interested in becoming a R.E.P.A.Y. volunteer can learn more details and apply online at http://repayorg.net/volunteer.htm.

In September 2007, R.E.P.A.Y. began offering classes in various fine art disciplines as a means to help youths develop character, moral integrity, and positive values, and thereby counteract the negative messages, peer pressures, and attitudes that often impact youths today. Through the fine arts, youths develop characteristics such as patience, persistence, time management, and setting and accomplishing goals. R.E.P.A.Y. students choose the class or classes of interest to them. The children are instructed by teachers who specialize in a fine art discipline. Each class session lasts one hour. During a semester, R.E.P.A.Y. students attend enrichment outings (such as musical concerts) that are related to their chosen fine arts discipline and that allows children to observe professionals performing various fine arts disciplines. R.E.P.A.Y. also provides field trips that have a focus on enjoyment as well as enrichment so that the children can experience a positive environment in which to interact with their peers and encourage each other.

Contact
Warren C. Patrick, founder
contact@repayorg.net
End
Source:Restoring Ethical Pride Among Youths (R.E.P.A.Y.)
Email:***@repayorg.net Email Verified
Tags:Volunteer, Children, Fine Arts
Industry:Education
Location:Fort Worth - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
R.E.P.A.Y. (Restoring Ethical Pride Among Youths) News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share