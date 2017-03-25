News By Tag
Pivotal Tools Partners with Unified Grocers to Deliver New Mobile Tool
Empowering Independent Retailers to Improve Store Performance
PivotalView provides store and department managers actionable insights and performance information on their mobile devices, so they can quickly see and adjust their business strategies based on real-time business results.
Managers can view sales and movement information by store, department and item, with a few clicks on any smartphone, mobile device or computer. PivotaView's color-coded scorecard format allows merchants to immediately see and quickly confirm if they're hitting their performance targets. Instant access to trend charts showing comparison to previous year performance helps them easily evaluate the impact of changes in pricing, seasons, or consumer preferences. They can also compare department or item performance to other stores in their chain, making it easy to identify store voids, as well as evaluate different pricing and assortment strategies.
Now, Department managers don't need many of those bulky reports or spreadsheets only available on the office computer. PivotalView allows team members to quickly access key information on their smart phones, so they can easily and efficiently meet with vendors and respond to customers while working in their departments.
Specifically designed by grocers for grocers, PivotalView is delivered as a "Software as a Service" offering, which means it is easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to scale. Unified is offering a risk-free trial of PivotalView to retailers participating in the company's Scan Advantage store data and analytics program.
Syd Hannigan, Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Pivotal Tools said, "We are very pleased to have been selected by Unified Grocers to offer PivotalView to their extensive network of independent retailers. We applaud Unified's commitment to supporting innovative technology solutions that help ensure retailers win!"
"We are excited to partner with Pivotal Tools to give our retail customers another innovative tool for improving store performance and growing profitable sales," said Brian Legate, Manager of Consumer Analytics, Unified Grocers. "This new offering is a great complement to Unified's successful Scan Advantage program. It reflects Unified's continued commitment to making the latest technology accessible to our retailers so they can better compete and grow in today's rapidly changing grocery marketplace."
About Pivotal Tools
Pivotal Tools provides mobile business intelligence tools that deliver actionable insights that are easy to get, easy to understand, and easy to evaluate.Pivotal Tools was founded by a group of grocery and technology professionals who saw an opportunity to leverage advances in technology, underutilized data, and creative insights to empower independent grocers to realize their potential, enhance their competitiveness, and continue to anchor great communities. For more information visit: www.pivotal.tools.
About Unified Grocers
Founded in 1922, Unified Grocers is a retailer-owned wholesale grocery distributor that supplies independent retailers throughout the western United States. Unified and its subsidiaries offer independent retailers all the resources they need to compete in the supermarket industry. For more information visit: www.unifiedgrocers.com
