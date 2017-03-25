News By Tag
VPI Now Offering Waterproof HDMI Connector & Cables
IP67 weatherproof HDMI cables and connectors provide watertight 1080p HDTV connectivity in harsh environments
VPI's waterproof HDMI connector and cables have threaded couplings and O-ring seals which provide IP67-rated water and dust protection. HDMI features supported include high-definition video, multi-channel digital audio, HDMI Ethernet Channel, Audio Return Channel, and Additional Color Spaces.
The waterproof HDMI cables are available in 2-meter and 5-meter lengths with waterproof cable glands on both cable ends or just one end. The attached cable gland simply screws on to the panel mount HDMI coupler threading to form a sealed connection. They are ideal for harsh industrial environments, such as factory automation, or outdoor installations where HDMI cable needs to be run from a dry location to a wet one – entertainment, broadcasting, AV billboards, boats and more.
Available for immediate sale, the Waterproof HDMI Cables cost between $32.40 and $50.20, and the Waterproof HDMI Coupler costs $18.35.
For more information, visit https://www.vpi.us/
