Celebrity Fashion Designer & Wardrobe Stylist Travis Cal Brings Fashion Bootcamp To Kansas City
Travis Cal & His Panel of Kansas City's Industry Experts Present Live 3-Hour Fashion & Modeling Bootcamp
Travis Cal presents The Business of Fashion: Fashion Industry Boot will take place Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Paseo Academy of Fine & Performing Arts, 4747 Flora, Kansas City, Missouri 64110 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Tickets are required to attend The Business of Fashion: Fashion Industry Bootcamp and range from $25 - $50. Tickets available online at http://thetraviscalstyles.eventbrite.com
A graduate of Paseo Academy of Fine & Performing Arts, Travis is now a sought after fashion stylist and designer best known for his effortless take on glamour. Having worked as a fashion stylist for over 10 years, Travis has nurtured and developed a strong sense of style and a genuine understanding of the human body. These tools are essential to creating powerful personal images that enhance the natural nuances of his clients. Cultivating an impressive clientele of athletes, models, actors, singers/musicians, entertainment personalities, socialites and executives, Travis recognized that his work was not only gratifying but his true passion in life. Helping people achieve their goals and dreams through stylistic transformation is not just a career but a calling Travis believes in. His touch is sensitive and skilled yet honest and direct. He considers each client's personality, lifestyle, and social needs then works to create and customize the perfect look.
Today he works with celebrities, musical artists, successful business persons and even stay-at-home moms to reshape their images and give them the confidence necessary for success. He has been featured on television programs (MTV, Fox, Teen Nick) and in several magazines around the world. As Travis continues to gain recognition as a forward-thinking fashion stylist and designer, he looks forward to presenting his style to clients around the world.
Media Contact
Alycia D. Hightower
Operations Manager
816.215.2138
***@gmail.com
