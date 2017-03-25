 
Celebrity Fashion Designer & Wardrobe Stylist Travis Cal Brings Fashion Bootcamp To Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Kansas City, Missouri – Houston based fashion designer and wardrobe stylist Travis Cal, will return to his hometown of Kansas City, MO to present The Business of Fashion: Fashion Industry Bootcamp, on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Paseo Academy of Fine & Performing Arts. If working in the fashion and entertainment industry has always been a dream of yours, join Travis and his panel of experts for an information-packed, confidence building, workshop that focuses on how to break into the fashion industry and book yourself on the biggest jobs in the business. The LIVE 3-hour workshop The Business of Fashion: Fashion Industry Bootcamp gives emerging fashion professionals and enthusiast a behind the scenes view of what it takes to turn your passion and artistry into a profitable, sustainable business. Learn the fundamentals of marketing, branding, portfolio building, and relationships. Attendees will also learn how to identify mentors and turn top artists and decision makers into willing clients and sponsors who invest in your success and propel you to the top of your game! Travis will share the same proven strategies and step-by-step instructions the he employs when working on set and in the studio with his celebrity artists, athletes and other private clients. The Business of Fashion will show you how to grow your professional network by leaps and bounds. Attendees will be gifted with the knowledge of job opportunities and walk away with the confidence to go along with their creative skills.

Travis Cal presents The Business of Fashion: Fashion Industry Boot will take place Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Paseo Academy of Fine & Performing Arts, 4747 Flora, Kansas City, Missouri 64110 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Tickets are required to attend The Business of Fashion: Fashion Industry Bootcamp and range from $25 - $50. Tickets available online at http://thetraviscalstyles.eventbrite.com

A graduate of Paseo Academy of Fine & Performing Arts, Travis is now a sought after fashion stylist and designer best known for his effortless take on glamour. Having worked as a fashion stylist for over 10 years, Travis has nurtured and developed a strong sense of style and a genuine understanding of the human body. These tools are essential to creating powerful personal images that enhance the natural nuances of his clients. Cultivating an impressive clientele of athletes, models, actors, singers/musicians, entertainment personalities, socialites and executives, Travis recognized that his work was not only gratifying but his true passion in life. Helping people achieve their goals and dreams through stylistic transformation is not just a career but a calling Travis believes in. His touch is sensitive and skilled yet honest and direct. He considers each client's personality, lifestyle, and social needs then works to create and customize the perfect look.

Today he works with celebrities, musical artists, successful business persons and even stay-at-home moms to reshape their images and give them the confidence necessary for success. He has been featured on television programs (MTV, Fox, Teen Nick) and in several magazines around the world. As Travis continues to gain recognition as a forward-thinking fashion stylist and designer, he looks forward to presenting his style to clients around the world.

Media Contact
Alycia D. Hightower
Operations Manager
816.215.2138
***@gmail.com
TRAVIS CAL STYLES
***@gmail.com
