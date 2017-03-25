 
News By Tag
* Physical Therapy Reno
* Physical Therapy Sparks
* Orthopaedic Physical Therapy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Reno
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625

New Outpatient Physical Therapy Clinic Opens in Reno

Sierra Orthopaedic Physical Therapy is proud to offer specialized physical therapy services and aims to improve overall health of Reno/Sparks Community
 
RENO, Nev. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Sierra Orthopaedic Physical Therapy is excited to announce the opening of a new outpatient physical therapy clinic in Reno, NV. The newly remodeled facility is designed to offer a wide variety of physical therapy services including orthopaedics, sports medicine, post-operative rehabilitation, and women's health. SOPT, owned by Doctors of Physical Therapy Kevin Lester and Kiley Lester, is located at 1875 Plumas Street, Ste 4. The company is looking forward to providing the highest level of physical therapy care and improving the overall wellness of the Reno/Sparks community.

"Our number one priority is, and will always be, our patient. In designing the physical space and creating our treatment model, the patient experience and patient outcomes were always at the forefront," said Kevin Lester, PT, DPT, OCS. "We are so thrilled to be able to provide a completely one on one experience with a physical therapy specialist to help people solve their musculoskeletal problems and get back to their optimal lifestyle."

Sierra Orthopaedic Physical Therapy is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

To learn more, visit http://www.renopt.com or contact Kevin Lester directly at 775-683-9041 or Kevin@renopt.com with any questions.
End
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share