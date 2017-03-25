News By Tag
New Outpatient Physical Therapy Clinic Opens in Reno
Sierra Orthopaedic Physical Therapy is proud to offer specialized physical therapy services and aims to improve overall health of Reno/Sparks Community
"Our number one priority is, and will always be, our patient. In designing the physical space and creating our treatment model, the patient experience and patient outcomes were always at the forefront," said Kevin Lester, PT, DPT, OCS. "We are so thrilled to be able to provide a completely one on one experience with a physical therapy specialist to help people solve their musculoskeletal problems and get back to their optimal lifestyle."
Sierra Orthopaedic Physical Therapy is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
To learn more, visit http://www.renopt.com or contact Kevin Lester directly at 775-683-9041 or Kevin@renopt.com with any questions.
