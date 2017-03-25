News By Tag
Alfred N Sanzari Family Foundation Provides Funding for Apartment Renovation at HackensackUMC
Newly Refurbished 'Suites on Second Street' Utilized By Families of Pediatric Patients Facing Extended Hospitalizations
Along with providing funding for the project, the Alfred N. Sanzari Family Foundation also was responsible for the design and construction of the renovated suites. The charitable foundation was formed in memory of the late Alfred N. Sanzari, founder of Hackensack-based real estate development firm Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. (http://www.sanzari.com/
Formerly known as the "Audrey Hepburn Children's House Respite Apartments,"
"When Dana and I came on board with the Alfred N. Sanzari Family Foundation, our goal was to select projects that would not only benefit the community, but that we could be completely involved with from start to finish. Our idea of 'giving back' is more than just writing a check," said Raia. "We called HackensackUMC to discuss the possibility of building respite apartments, and were told there were a few of these units sitting empty and in need of a little 'TLC' at the Audrey Hepburn Children's House. We felt this was a great project to which the Alfred N. Sanzari Family Foundation could lend its support."
Rabbi Chaim Poupko and his wife, Shoshana, raised more than $100,000 to help fund the Sabbath suites in memory of their daughter Chana Poupko who was treated at The Children's Cancer Institute of HackensackUMC.
"This project has exceeded all of our expectations,"
A Tradition of Community Service
One hundred percent of funds donated to the Alfred N. Sanzari Family Foundation go directly towards making a difference in the community, said Jareck, who anticipates the Foundation's future endeavors will benefit a variety of causes. "Our focus is pretty broad," she said. "This project was healthcare-oriented but we are not committed to one specific industry. The goal of the Alfred N. Sanzari Family Foundation is to fill a need in the local community, whether it is healthcare, education-related or something else to help children. Future projects will be guided by causes that we feel passionate about."
Jareck expressed gratitude to the many individuals and businesses that donated time and/or money to help make this project a success, including local interior designer Jennifer McGee of Jennifer McGee Design, Inc. and Michelle Lee of DMR Architects, who contributed their design and architectural services free of charge to make the new space bright, cheery and livable. "Once we started talking about how important these rooms were to families, people and businesses wanted to become involved. It's easy to give when the cause is so wonderful," she said.
The Alfred N. Sanzari Family Foundation continues Alfred Sanzari's legacy of philanthropy and giving back to the local community. "My grandfather worked very hard to achieve his goals," said Raia. "He loved New Jersey and his community, and one of the biggest rewards he reaped from his success was the ability to give back. As children he taught us to always help those around you. He was very hands-on and very much a man of the people. With this Foundation we are similarly focused on being directly involved and making a difference in individual lives and communities. I think this is something he would be very proud of."
