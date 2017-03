Announcing The Health Dare Takes Over Asheville at the Live Well Expo with Dr Asa Andrew

The Health Dare is taking over the main stage at WLOS ABC 13 at Live Well Asheville with Dr. Asa Andrew and Mission Health! Their clients were amazing on the runway!

The Health Dare Takes Over Asheville at the Live Well Expo with Dr Asa Andrew Bridget Morris at the Live Well Expo with Dr. Asa Andrew The Health Dare is a 90-day Health Challenge! Executive Health Coach Bridget Morris The event is sponsored by WLOS channel 13

The event is sponsored by WLOS channel 13 and Mission Health! The Health Dare coaches are talking about how their program is reversing symptoms of diabetes, IBS, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, sleep apnea and obesity in just a matter of weeks! The Health Dare uses the three-fold approach of the Hourglass Theory to help individuals change the direction of their health on a cellular level. Using Health Coaches to hold their clients accountable and show Vitamin L "LOVE" they are hoping to change the world through preventative nutrition education, one client success story at a time.