Country(s)
Industry News
Announcing The Health Dare Takes Over Asheville at the Live Well Expo with Dr Asa Andrew
The Health Dare is taking over the main stage at WLOS ABC 13 at Live Well Asheville with Dr. Asa Andrew and Mission Health! Their clients were amazing on the runway!
The Health Dare Coaches with Executive Health Coach Bridget Morris are speaking at the Live Well Expo with Dr. Asa Andrew on the main stage in Asheville, NC! The event is sponsored by WLOS channel 13 and Mission Health! The Health Dare coaches are talking about how their program is reversing symptoms of diabetes, IBS, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, sleep apnea and obesity in just a matter of weeks!
The Health Dare offers private coaching concierge services in certain pricing plans to accommodate desired levels.
The Health Dare uses the three-fold approach of the Hourglass Theory to help individuals change the direction of their health on a cellular level. Using Health Coaches to hold their clients accountable and show Vitamin L "LOVE" they are hoping to change the world through preventative nutrition education, one client success story at a time.
The Health Dare is a 90-day Health Challenge! "I Dare You!"
Keywords: Weight Loss Programs, IBS, High Blood Pressure, High Cholesterol, Sleep Apnea, Obesity
You can Check The Health Dare out here:
http://www.thehealthdare.com
Media Contact
The Health Dare, Bridget Morris
(800) 233-0490
***@thehealthdare.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse