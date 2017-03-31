News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
A & D Asphalt Continues To Provide Waco Region With Top Paving Services
Run and operated by generations of family members, A & D Asphalt prides themselves on being a family-oriented business. From the office workers to the hands on construction laborers and supervisors, each employee is a direct relative to the owners of A & D Asphalt.
"We pride ourselves on going above and beyond with every project, regardless of the size," said Danny, owner of A & D Asphalt. "Unlike the majority of asphalt contractors who simply want to get in, get the job done, and get paid, we strive to provide quality work to exceed client expectations. For this reason we have established ourselves as a top Waco asphalt contractor in both cost efficiency and quality."
And to ensure clients get the best work every job, A & D Asphalt uses only the top of the line commercial grade products for longevity and quality.
A & D Asphalt specializes in the following services:
• Chip and Seal- This is the latest alternative to asphalt. Tar is first applied to the base of the driveway or parking lot, and then gravel follows to complete the chip seal process. Once the tar is applied to the gravel a roller is used to press the gravel into the tar. Tar and chip seal is a cost effective alternative to providing a new surface which will last for several years with minimal maintenance costs. Also, this job can be completed in all weather conditions, any time of the year.
• Asphalt paving- Our asphalt is applied with the finest of construction equipment. Asphalt paving is available for overlays, tear-outs, grading and new driveway construction. The thickness of how much hot mix to be laid will be determined based on the specific nature of the job.
• Asphalt repair- A & D Asphalt offers an affordable and permanent solution to all of your driveway and parking lot repairs. Using a permanent repair product we can fix cracks and chips under any weather conditions, and the driving surface is immediately available to be driven on.
• Grading and repairs- The pitch and grade are the most important aspects of a driveway or parking lot. If the grading is not properly done you are most likely to have a water problem. We have state-of-the-
• Sealcoating-
"At A & D Asphalt, you can be assured that your job is done to a precise science to ensure you get the most quality and long lasting results," said Danny. "Nowadays with the internet era, anyone can say anything about a company online, but our work and actions speak for themselves. We want to continue to be one of the top contractors in Waco and the surrounding areas, and we promise our commitment to excellence each and every job."
To get a free estimate or to find out how A & D Asphalt can help you with your driveway or parking lot, call 888-316-ROAD (tel:888-316-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 31, 2017