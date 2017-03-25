Country(s)
2017 Denver International Spirits Competition Winners Announced
Annual Distilled Spirits Competition Received 70% Increase in Entries
DENVER - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Wine Country Network, producer of Wine Country International® magazine and a series of highly respected international beverage competitions, has announced winners of the 2017 Denver International Spirits Competition.
The competition took place on March 4-5, 2017 at the Omni Interlocken Resort in Broomfield, Colorado. Nineteen industry professionals judged more than 340 spirits from more than 10 countries.
The Denver International Spirits Competition (DISC) is the region's largest professional double-blind spirits competition. The DISC is one of only a few international spirit competitions worldwide. "We are elated to have experienced a 70% increase in entries this year!" commented Christopher J. Davies, competition co-founder and CEO.
Spirits judging was based on a 100-point scale and by price categories, yielding the fairest ratings. For 2017, the competition judges included top regional spirits experts Jonathan Odde of The Burns Pub and Robert Sickler, owner of Finn's Manor and President & CEO, The Voice of Whisky.
Top 2017 Winners:
• Sazerac Peychaud's Aperitif: "Best of Show"
• Distillery 291 Colorado Whiskey: "Best of Class"
• Blanton's Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon: "Best of Class"
• Laphroaig Lore Single Malt Scotch: "Best of Class"
For a full list of 2017 winners and judges, visit www.denverspiritscomp.com.
About Us
Wine Country Network, Inc. is a multi-platform media and event company dedicated to wine, beer, spirits, food and travel. Christopher and Darcy Davies founded the company in New York in 2002, and moved the company to Colorado a year later.
Wine Country Network publishes Wine Country International® Magazine, which is dedicated to increasing the knowledge and enjoyment of wine, food and travel —
not just to the world's great wine regions, but to destinations whose restaurants and festivals celebrate the grape. Though the publication is aimed at enthusiasts, our editorial contributors (wine experts, travel-photojournalists, culinary professionals and celebrity chef-restaurateurs)
In 2013, Wine Country International became a fully digital magazine available through Issuu, the world's leading digital publishing platform, with over 70 million readers. For 2017, the company plans 4 digital issues, plus a year-end roundup print edition.
The company also organizes six professional beverage competitions (wine, spirits and beer), as well as the Denver International Wine Festival, the Pairsine Chefs Food and Beverage Pairing Competitions and the Drink Pink Vino Rosé Wine Festival.
For further information, visit www.winecountrynetwork.com or call 303-664-5700.
