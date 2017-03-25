 
Innovaccer Launch Datashop Insights helping Healthcare Leaders Move Excel to Dashboards at NAACOS'17

 
 
PALO ALTO, Calif. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Innovaccer Inc. (http://www.innovaccer.com/), a Silicon Valley-Headquartered Healthcare analytics company, will be launching 'Datashop Insights' at NAACOS 2017 to provide healthcare organizations with actionable insights in real-time and with manual override, to enhance Excel spreadsheets and other complex data through interactive dashboards.

Healthcare leaders today are facing enormous challenges in deriving insights as they deal with the records of millions of patients on tedious Excel sheets. Improving on such complex data becomes extremely difficult as the nature of manual work required here threatens the productivity of providers and care teams, and reduces the efficiency of the entire care delivery process.

Datashop Insights (http://www.innovaccer.com/insights) provides state-of-the-art visualization and dashboard module that captures the data needs of healthcare organizations to enhance its quality, utilization, and expenditure. It comes with 800+ prebuilt and visually interactive healthcare outcome measures and cards to help care teams track every measure as per the contracts' requirements.

Real-time Care and Performance Tracking

These dashboards are equipped with automated work queues, real-time alerts, and push notifications to keep clinicians updated at all times with access to a holistic view of patient population on Integrated Big Data lake which is kept updated on a real-time basis.

Datashop Insights lets users choose the measures they wish to track at the click of a mouse. Each of the measures and KPIs can be drilled down from an aggregated organizational level to facility/provider level and performance on every payer contract can be tracked in real-time to keep up with the required benchmarks to generate savings.

"Improving performance is not just about highlighting and providing drill-down analytics; it is about suggesting corrective actions, understanding leading indicators, and providing the opportunity to pre-empt similar situations. The use of leading indicators to track and deliver prescriptive analytical outcomes in real-time is what sets us apart," says Abhinav Shashank Co-Founder and CEO at Innovaccer.

Advanced prescriptive analytics and automated work queues

Datashop Insights runs on technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning which provides the healthcare organizations with a manual override to automatically set their strategies and priorities. It connects clinics, hospitals, physicians, payers, and other healthcare providers on a unified data platform and performs analytics on millions of patient records. Recommendations of prescriptive analytics on each major clause of the contracts that can affect savings are shared across the network to help them enhance the future care delivery process.

Healthcare leaders can select, customize, and view the measures that are most suitable to the objective of the organization. It stratifies the attributed patient population within a network based on the measures, risk scores, disease categories, and all the major Social Determinants of Health.

Innovaccer recently at HIMSS 2017 launched the holistic value-based care suite with A.I. assisted Care Management, Referral Management, and Population Health Management.

Innovaccer will be launching this product at NAACOS 2017 Spring Conference. Meet the Innovaccer team (http://www.innovaccer.com/naacos) at Booth #35 for more detail on the product and also take your complimentary ACO report.

Link to Datashop Insights: http://www.innovaccer.com/insights

About Innovaccer
Innovaccer Inc. (http://www.innovaccer.com/)is a Silicon Valley-headquartered Healthcare analytics company. Innovaccer's aim is to simplify complex data generated from all points of care, streamline the information and help organizations make powerful decisions based on key insights and predictions from their data. Its' proprietary product Datashop enables provider organizations to use data as a source of innovation and has been deployed across 15 countries at academic institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Catholic Health Initiatives, El Paso HIE, Stratifi, Catalyst, Sonic Healthsystems, Harvard, Stanford, MIT, and Wolters Kluwers.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com or follow us on Twitter @innovaccer.

Press Contact

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer Inc

650-479-4891

sachin.saxena@innovaccer.com

Sachin Saxena
2815450686
sachin.saxena@innovaccer.com
