Innovaccer Launch Datashop Insights helping Healthcare Leaders Move Excel to Dashboards at NAACOS'17
Healthcare leaders today are facing enormous challenges in deriving insights as they deal with the records of millions of patients on tedious Excel sheets. Improving on such complex data becomes extremely difficult as the nature of manual work required here threatens the productivity of providers and care teams, and reduces the efficiency of the entire care delivery process.
Real-time Care and Performance Tracking
These dashboards are equipped with automated work queues, real-time alerts, and push notifications to keep clinicians updated at all times with access to a holistic view of patient population on Integrated Big Data lake which is kept updated on a real-time basis.
Datashop Insights lets users choose the measures they wish to track at the click of a mouse. Each of the measures and KPIs can be drilled down from an aggregated organizational level to facility/provider level and performance on every payer contract can be tracked in real-time to keep up with the required benchmarks to generate savings.
"Improving performance is not just about highlighting and providing drill-down analytics; it is about suggesting corrective actions, understanding leading indicators, and providing the opportunity to pre-empt similar situations. The use of leading indicators to track and deliver prescriptive analytical outcomes in real-time is what sets us apart," says Abhinav Shashank Co-Founder and CEO at Innovaccer.
Advanced prescriptive analytics and automated work queues
Datashop Insights runs on technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning which provides the healthcare organizations with a manual override to automatically set their strategies and priorities. It connects clinics, hospitals, physicians, payers, and other healthcare providers on a unified data platform and performs analytics on millions of patient records. Recommendations of prescriptive analytics on each major clause of the contracts that can affect savings are shared across the network to help them enhance the future care delivery process.
Healthcare leaders can select, customize, and view the measures that are most suitable to the objective of the organization. It stratifies the attributed patient population within a network based on the measures, risk scores, disease categories, and all the major Social Determinants of Health.
Innovaccer recently at HIMSS 2017 launched the holistic value-based care suite with A.I. assisted Care Management, Referral Management, and Population Health Management.
Innovaccer will be launching this product at NAACOS 2017 Spring Conference. Meet the Innovaccer team (http://www.innovaccer.com/
