Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition to host fair industry executives from across the U.S
All meetings, workshops and seminars will be held at the Doubletree Hotel by Hilton at Miami International Airport.
"All of us in the fair and exposition business can learn from each other, and we are especially proud to show off our Miami-Dade County's Youth Fair & Exposition to so many guests from such distinguished county, regional and state fairs across America," said Robert Hohenstein, president and CEO.
The three-day meeting includes member education through the sharing of ideas, problems and solutions on topics of importance to enhance not only their respective fair, but to enhance and grow the industry.
Every successful fair and exposition has its unique challenges. Julie Blanco, The Youth Fair's director of administration and compliance, and Richard Daker, chief of security and loss prevention, will present their successful experiences with everything from service dogs, to security, risk management, safety, loss prevention and guest and vehicular traffic flow.
When not learning about the latest trends in everything from entertainment to marketing and agricultural education, the members of the Mid-West Fairs Association will tour the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds and take in its shows, agriculture and horticulture exhibits, fair food and rides.
The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition (The Youth Fair) is the largest charity event in South Florida. The not-for-profit association is dedicated to promoting education and agriculture while showcasing and rewarding youth achievement and providing quality family entertainment, all without taxpayer dollars. The annual Youth Fair exhibits more than 58,000 student projects to more than 612,000 Youth Fair guests and awards more than $460,000 annually in college scholarships, cash premiums and awards to students. To date, The Youth Fair has presented well over $11 million to the Miami-Dade community. It received the 2016 Trustee of the Year award from the South Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and was a finalist for the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce 2016 Diamond Award for Large Non-Profit. It was recognized in 2015 as the Leisure & Entertainment Services Firm of the Year by the Latin Builder's Association, the Non-Profit Organization of the Year by the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and was the Diamond Award Winner for Outstanding Hospitality Entity by the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce. The Fair Exposition Center, which is the second largest convention center in Miami-Dade County, hosts an additional 70 community events each year. Visit http://www.thefair.me/
