March 2017





Daedalus Howell Wraps 'Burning Down the Art House,' Blog & Podcast Mini-Series

Second Season of Culture Dept. Focuses on Film, Art, and Living a Creative Life
 
 
Filmmaker Daedalus Howell in the screening room.
PETALUMA, Calif. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Writer and filmmaker Daedalus Howell kicks off the second season of his popular blog and podcast Culture Dept. with a three-part mini-series, "Burning Down the Art House." The series explores how Howell's interest art films was sparked in his youth by satirists like Monty Python, George Coe, and Tom Schiller. The series serves as a prelude to Pill Head, his feature film now in development.

In the series, Howell reflects on Monty Python's French Subtitled Film, Coe's De Düva, and Schiller's La Dolce Gilda, and how the comedies brought him to a lifelong love of the films of art house heavyweights Jean-Luc Godard, Ingmar Bergman, Federico Fellini, respectively.

The 5 to 8 minute episodes include:

Part One: Poseurs, Parodists and Pill Head, an Art Film: Howell asks himself why he's drawn to the art film genre and whether it's really a genre at all. Some Jean-Luc Godard by way of Monty Python helps.

Part Two: Death Becomes Him: Howell finds his way to Ingmar Bergman through the portal of parody and pubescent thanatos. And a wayward dove.

Part 3: Nostalgia, The Good Disease: Tom Schiller's SNL hat tip to Fellini, La Dolce Gilda, starring Gilda Radner evokes a nostalgia trip for your host that ends in a music video.

The complete project can be accessed at http://daedalushowell.com/art-house. The podcast is also available at Soundcloud and iTunes.

The first season of Culture Dept. launched in 2016 as an interview series with successful artist-entrepreneurs. The second season takes a more personal turn with Howell openly exploring what it means to be a working artist with his signature humor and confessional, tangential style he describes as an "adult night school of the mind."

