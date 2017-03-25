News By Tag
Daedalus Howell Wraps 'Burning Down the Art House,' Blog & Podcast Mini-Series
Second Season of Culture Dept. Focuses on Film, Art, and Living a Creative Life
In the series, Howell reflects on Monty Python's French Subtitled Film, Coe's De Düva, and Schiller's La Dolce Gilda, and how the comedies brought him to a lifelong love of the films of art house heavyweights Jean-Luc Godard, Ingmar Bergman, Federico Fellini, respectively.
The 5 to 8 minute episodes include:
• Part One: Poseurs, Parodists and Pill Head, an Art Film: Howell asks himself why he's drawn to the art film genre and whether it's really a genre at all. Some Jean-Luc Godard by way of Monty Python helps.
• Part Two: Death Becomes Him: Howell finds his way to Ingmar Bergman through the portal of parody and pubescent thanatos. And a wayward dove.
• Part 3: Nostalgia, The Good Disease: Tom Schiller's SNL hat tip to Fellini, La Dolce Gilda, starring Gilda Radner evokes a nostalgia trip for your host that ends in a music video.
The complete project can be accessed at http://daedalushowell.com/
The first season of Culture Dept. launched in 2016 as an interview series with successful artist-entrepreneurs. The second season takes a more personal turn with Howell openly exploring what it means to be a working artist with his signature humor and confessional, tangential style he describes as an "adult night school of the mind."
