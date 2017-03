Daedalus Howell Wraps 'Burning Down the Art House,' Blog & Podcast Mini-Series

Second Season of Culture Dept. Focuses on Film, Art, and Living a Creative Life

Filmmaker Daedalus Howell in the screening room.

-- Writer and filmmaker Daedalus Howell kicks off the second season of his popular blog and podcast. with a three-part mini-series, "Burning Down the Art House." The series explores how Howell's interest art films was sparked in his youth by satirists like Monty Python, George Coe, and Tom Schiller. The series serves as a prelude to, his feature film now in development.In the series, Howell reflects on Monty Python's, Coe's, and Schiller'sand how the comedies brought him to a lifelong love of the films of art house heavyweights Jean-Luc Godard, Ingmar Bergman, Federico Fellini, respectively.The 5 to 8 minute episodes include:: Howell asks himself why he's drawn to the art film genre and whether it's really a genre at all. Some Jean-Luc Godard by way of Monty Python helps.Howell finds his way to Ingmar Bergman through the portal of parody and pubescent thanatos. And a wayward dove.: Tom Schiller's SNL hat tip to Fellini,, starring Gilda Radner evokes a nostalgia trip for your host that ends in a music video.The complete project can be accessed at http://daedalushowell.com/ art-house . The podcast is also available at Soundcloud and iTunes.The first season oflaunched in 2016 as an interview series with successful artist-entrepreneurs. The second season takes a more personal turn with Howell openly exploring what it means to be a working artist with his signature humor and confessional, tangential style he describes as an "adult night school of the mind."