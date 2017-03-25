News By Tag
O'LYN Sponsors League School's Annual 5K Run/Walk for Autism
O'LYN Roofing will once again sponsor the League School's 5K for Autism this Saturday. All proceeds from the race go to benefit the school.
The League School always says that "this event is definitely more of a fun-raiser than a fundraiser" and it couldn't be more accurate. It's a great event for both the school and Walpole community and there's always a large turnout from all League School staffers, families and friends, as well as members of the Walpole area and surrounding communities. The League School has been around for 50 years and is a private day and residential school for students ages 3 to 22, who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. All the proceeds from the race will benefit the League School of Greater Boston.
For more information about the League School, please visit their website: http://leagueschool.org
For more information about O'LYN Roofing, please visit our website: www.olynroofing.com
