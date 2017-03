O'LYN Sponsors League School's Annual 5K Run/Walk for Autism

O'LYN Roofing will once again sponsor the League School's 5K for Autism this Saturday. All proceeds from the race go to benefit the school.

-- O'LYN Roofing announced today that it was going to be the gift bag sponsor for the League School's 4Annual 5K Run/Walk for Autism. The race is set to take place this Saturday, April 1, at 9 am at the Old Post Elementary School in Walpole. Even though the weather is forecasted to less than ideal, the event is still slated to go forward and its sure to be a great morning. O'LYN has sponsored this event in the past and, rain or shine, it is always a wonderful and memorable day. When asked why it was so important to him that the company donate to this event, owner Michael Olen said "They do incredible work at the League School and to be able to help them in some small way is an honor for our company. We are happy to do it and happy to be a part of this event".The League School always says that "this event is definitely more of a fun-raiser than a fundraiser" and it couldn't be more accurate. It's a great event for both the school and Walpole community and there's always a large turnout from all League School staffers, families and friends, as well as members of the Walpole area and surrounding communities. The League School has been around for 50 years and is a private day and residential school for students ages 3 to 22, who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. All the proceeds from the race will benefit the League School of Greater Boston.For more information about the League School, please visit their website: http://leagueschool.org For more information about O'LYN Roofing, please visit our website: www.olynroofing.com