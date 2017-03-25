 
March 2017





April 30 Gator Run Proceeds Benefit Simi Valley YMCA

Proceeds from the 11th Annual Gator Run will benefit the Simi Valley Family YMCA.
 
 
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Proceeds from the 11th Annual Gator Run will benefit the Simi Valley Family YMCA. The Gator Run will be held Sunday, April 30 at Rancho Santa Susana Community Park (http://www.rsrpd.org/simi_valley/parks/rancho_santa_susana_community_park.php) (5005 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley).

The Gator Run includes a 10K, 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run. It will also feature a health and fitness expo. Participants in the 10K and 5K will be professionally timed and all runners will receive participation and category medals and stuffed goodie bags.

The event is put on each year by the Rotary Club of Simi Sunset. Sponsors include Simi Valley Hospital, Adventist Health, Union Bank, Dole, Professional Business/Tax Services, the M&M Team, Harley's Simi Bowl, Waste Management and Dugout Sports Grill. YMCA volunteers will be helping along the route.

"We are grateful that the Rotary Club chose the Simi YMCA as the beneficiary of this year's run," says Dan Jaeger, the Y's executive director. "The funds will help offset the cost of our camps, after school programs, teen and adult activities and free community events."

Pre-race packet pickups are Saturday April 29 at Rancho Santa Susana Community Park. YMCA members receive a discount on run registration. For information about the Gator Run, got to www.gatorrun.org, email gatorrun@simiSunsetRotary.org or call 805-338-9288. Sponsorships are also available.

For more information about the Simi Valley Family YMCA, go to http://www.sevymca.org/simivalley.

