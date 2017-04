RE/MAX DFW Associates Welcomes Anthony Chan

Anthony Chan Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates

-- RE/MAX DFW Associates are proud to announce their new associate in the Plano office, Anthony Chan, a former Architect. He brings a passion for architecture and design. "I'm excited to use my 20 years of architecture experience to help families find their perfect home," said Mr. Chan. "I wanted to join RE/MAX DFW Associates because of their outstanding reputation and their unlimited resources they provide to their agents."Blair Taylor, Manager of the Plano office states, "Mr. Chan is very knowledgeable, professional and proficient in the work he does, making him a great asset to our RMDFW team."Mr. Chan received his Bachelor of Science and Master in Architecture programs in 1995. He participated in the Rome Architecture Study Program. That's where he fell in love with architecture and has been practicing architecture and real-estate ever since. He was with HKS Architects and Corgan Associates designing, constructing and re-constructing buildings in downtown Dallas. In 2003, he went to Shanghai, China to design high-rises and multi-usage residential developments.Originally from Hong Kong, Mr. Chan moved to Dallas, TX over 30 years ago and has extensive knowledge of the DFW metroplex. "I know location, is an essential part of the home buying process and I'm confident with my capability, I will be able to assist my clients at ease," said Mr. Chan. He is trilingual in English, Chinese Mandarin and Chinese Cantonese. He is a member of Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) and holds a Graduate, REALTORĀ® Institute designation (GRI), and a Certified Residential Specialist designation (CRS).RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com , its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.Anthony Chan can be contacted at the Plano office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214.228.8279 or via email at Anthony.Chan@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.