RE/MAX DFW Associates Welcomes Anthony Chan
Blair Taylor, Manager of the Plano office states, "Mr. Chan is very knowledgeable, professional and proficient in the work he does, making him a great asset to our RMDFW team."
Mr. Chan received his Bachelor of Science and Master in Architecture programs in 1995. He participated in the Rome Architecture Study Program. That's where he fell in love with architecture and has been practicing architecture and real-estate ever since. He was with HKS Architects and Corgan Associates designing, constructing and re-constructing buildings in downtown Dallas. In 2003, he went to Shanghai, China to design high-rises and multi-usage residential developments.
Originally from Hong Kong, Mr. Chan moved to Dallas, TX over 30 years ago and has extensive knowledge of the DFW metroplex. "I know location, is an essential part of the home buying process and I'm confident with my capability, I will be able to assist my clients at ease," said Mr. Chan. He is trilingual in English, Chinese Mandarin and Chinese Cantonese. He is a member of Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) and holds a Graduate, REALTOR® Institute designation (GRI), and a Certified Residential Specialist designation (CRS).
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Anthony Chan can be contacted at the Plano office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214.228.8279 or via email at Anthony.Chan@
