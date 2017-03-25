 
News By Tag
* Manufacturer Representative
* 12-volt
* Automotive Aftermarket
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Avon Lake
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625

DEI Announces New Manufacturer Representation for Boom Mat™ for the 12 Volt Market

 
 
DEI and Boom Mat Logos
DEI and Boom Mat Logos
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Manufacturer Representative
* 12-volt
* Automotive Aftermarket

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Avon Lake - Ohio - US

Subject:
* Products

AVON LAKE, Ohio - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Chuck Kenney, Boom Mat Sales Manager forthe 12 Volt Market, announces nine new agencies have joined the three existing Boom Mat sales rep groups to now cover 90% of the United States and western Canada.

Since February 2017 when Kenney accepted the newly created Boom Mat Sales Manager's position with DEI, the focus has been on developing a network of manufacturer representation experienced in selling to distributors, retailers and installers in the 12 volt market; previously an underserved market for Boom Mat.  Within a month, nine new agencies and 12 new manufacturer representatives have been retained to supplement Boom Mat's existing manufacturer sales representation. The nine new agencies representing Boom Mat, effective immediately, are:

1.    N-Motion Marketing, Bob Anderson (NC, SC, northern GA, AL, MS & TN)

2.    Integrity Marketing Group, Scott Campbell (FL, southern GA)

3.    Air & Associates, Art Rickless (ME, NH, VT, MA, CT & RI)

4.    BEI Inc., Mike Beyersdoefer (CO, WY,MT,UT,S.ID)

5.    Seymour Marketing, Stan Seymour (upstate NY)

6.    WMD Marketing, Steve Wilkins and Ken Nelson (northern California)

7.    Advance Marketing, Bruce Gilsdorf (OR,WA, AK, northern ID and western Canada)

8.    Spectrum Marketing Group, Geoffrey Dixon (MI)

9.    Southwest Sales & Marketing, Scott Ringo, Tommy McLure, David Lynch (TX, OK, AR & LA)

Boom Mat offers a full line of acoustical products including damping material, Jeep® headliners and window kits, under carpet insulators, sound deadening and thermal acoustic linings to ensure optimum audio sound performance and in-cabin acoustics. The products work to eliminate unwanted road and engine noise and to filter sound distortion caused by audio waves from both low and high decibel frequencies or from bass vibrations.

For more information on Boom Mat's full line of products, call 800.264.9472 or visit www.boommat.com. To reach a manufacturer representative mentioned in this release, call Chuck Kenney at 214-587-7603, or e-mail ChuckK@DesignEngineering.com.

About Design Engineering, Inc.™
Formed in 1995, Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI) is a major U.S. manufacturer and supplier of high performance automotive aftermarket products selling worldwide to a large number of commercial markets – automotive and racing, V-Twin, Sportbike/Metric, ATV/UTV/Off-road, 12 Volt/Car Audio, Industrial, Marine, and Aeronautical. DEI, located in Avon Lake, OH, specializes in the development of thermal and acoustic performance products as well as cryogenic intake systems and related accessories under the CryO2™ brand, acoustical insulation, sound deadening products under the popular Boom Mat brand, as well and a full line of performance coolant additives under the brand Radiator Relief™. For more information about DEI go to www.designengineering.com.

Media Contact
Leslie Allen
615.429.7965
leslieallen@designengineering.com
End
Source:Design Engineering
Email:***@designengineering.com Email Verified
Tags:Manufacturer Representative, 12-volt, Automotive Aftermarket
Industry:Automotive
Location:Avon Lake - Ohio - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wildcat Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share