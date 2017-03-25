News By Tag
Overcoming Addiction: Topic of Free Seminar at Simi Valley YMCA
The Simi Valley Family YMCA and Vantage Point will be presenting a free program Wednesday, April 19 at the Simi Valley Family YMCA on overcoming addiction.
"The national opioid addiction epidemic has hit Ventura County," says Janice Wise, Southeast Ventura County development director. "It comes at a time when so many are battling alcohol and other illicit drug problems. We've partnered with Vantage Point to offer an educational program providing hope and guidance that can lead to recovery."
A panel of experts from Vantage Point Behavioral Health & Trauma Healing, a treatment center in Thousand Oaks, will answer questions from community members about addiction as well as provide helpful information on how to support a loved one struggling with substance abuse, and the signs to look for.
"We as a community must come together to educate and support those affected by this epidemic," says Sandra Vargas, community relations coordinator at Vantage Point. "We are happy to be partnering with the YMCA for this important event."
Space is limited. Vantage Point will provide light refreshments. To make a reservation, contact Janice Wise at 805-497-3081, ext. 102, jwise@sevymca.org or go to Eventbrite and type in "Recovery Night."
