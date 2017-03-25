News By Tag
Pioneer of hockey analytics inks new book deal
"I'm honestly thrilled to see our relationship with Rob continue," says Michael Holmes, editor at ECW Press. "He's easy to work with and his first book was an unqualified success. We've helped each other to the forefront of all books dealing with this material, and we've carved out a unique niche in the world of hockey publications. Working with him again will give us a unique opportunity to further build both his brand and on the success of the first Stat Shot."
The follow-up to the 2016 bestseller Stat Shot will follow a similar format, but will also be geared to new readers without any background in statistical analysis. It features an introduction to the absolute basics of hockey statistics as well as the kind of 'Who is the best?' analytics for which Vollman is famous. It is scheduled to be released in Fall 2018.
"I want to thank people for their support of my work," says Vollman about his new book deal. "This is only possible because of the support people have shown for my books, and their enthusiasm for the material, which showed that there was a greater demand for hockey analytics references from fans."
Vollman will also be releasing the 2017 edition of his popular anthology Hockey Abstract in August 2017.
To learn more about Rob Vollman and his work, please visit www.hockeyabstract.com.
About Rob Vollman & Hockey Abstract:
Rob Vollman is an author, speaker, consultant, and long-time pioneer in the field of hockey analytics. His innovative hockey statistics such as player usage charts, history-based projection systems, and coaching metrics, have helped win Stanley Cups and Gold medals, and have shaped the way that teams are built, and the game is covered.
Rob's work can be found every week on NHL.com and ESPN Insider, where he has been featuredsince the 2008-09 season. In all, Rob has written 800 columns for a variety of hockey websites, and has been featured in the Hockey News, The Globe and Mail, the Washington Post, Forbes, and Rolling Stone. He has authored three books in his own Bill James-inspired Hockey Abstract series, including the highly popular 2016 book, Stat Shot.
