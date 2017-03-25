 
News By Tag
* Hockey Analytics
* Book Deal
* Hockey Statistics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Calgary
  Alberta
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625


Pioneer of hockey analytics inks new book deal

 
 
Rob Vollman's Hockey Abstract
Rob Vollman's Hockey Abstract
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hockey Analytics
Book Deal
Hockey Statistics

Industry:
Books

Location:
Calgary - Alberta - Canada

CALGARY, Alberta - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Rob Vollman, leading expert in the field of hockey analytics, three-time author and eight-time contributing author, is pleased to announce that he has signed a book deal to write the next edition of Hockey Abstract Presents… Stat Shot: The Ultimate Guide to Hockey Analytics.

"I'm honestly thrilled to see our relationship with Rob continue," says Michael Holmes, editor at ECW Press. "He's easy to work with and his first book was an unqualified success. We've helped each other to the forefront of all books dealing with this material, and we've carved out a unique niche in the world of hockey publications. Working with him again will give us a unique opportunity to further build both his brand and on the success of the first Stat Shot."

The follow-up to the 2016 bestseller Stat Shot will follow a similar format, but will also be geared to new readers without any background in statistical analysis. It features an introduction to the absolute basics of hockey statistics as well as the kind of 'Who is the best?' analytics for which Vollman is famous. It is scheduled to be released in Fall 2018.

"I want to thank people for their support of my work," says Vollman about his new book deal. "This is only possible because of the support people have shown for my books, and their enthusiasm for the material, which showed that there was a greater demand for hockey analytics references from fans."

Vollman will also be releasing the 2017 edition of his popular anthology Hockey Abstract in August 2017.

To learn more about Rob Vollman and his work, please visit www.hockeyabstract.com.

- ends -

Contact:
Susannah Ames
Publicity at ECW Press
susannah at ecwpress.com

Meghan Somers
Account Director, The Agency
meghan at theagencyinc.ca

About Rob Vollman & Hockey Abstract:
Rob Vollman is an author, speaker, consultant, and long-time pioneer in the field of hockey analytics. His innovative hockey statistics such as player usage charts, history-based projection systems, and coaching metrics, have helped win Stanley Cups and Gold medals, and have shaped the way that teams are built, and the game is covered.

Rob's work can be found every week on NHL.com and ESPN Insider, where he has been featuredsince the 2008-09 season. In all, Rob has written 800 columns for a variety of hockey websites, and has been featured in the Hockey News, The Globe and Mail, the Washington Post, Forbes, and Rolling Stone. He has authored three books in his own Bill James-inspired Hockey Abstract series, including the highly popular 2016 book, Stat Shot.

www.hockeyabstract.com | @robvollmanNHL (https://twitter.com/robvollmanNHL)

Contact
Meghan Somers
***@theagencyinc.ca
End
Source:Rob Vollman
Email:***@theagencyinc.ca Email Verified
Tags:Hockey Analytics, Book Deal, Hockey Statistics
Industry:Books
Location:Calgary - Alberta - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Agency Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share