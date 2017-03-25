LightGabler Free Seminar: Classifying Workers

News By Tag
In the spectrum of potential legal problems facing California employers today, few carry the destructive impact of the misclassification of workers. Treating an employee as an independent contractor, or a non-exempt employee as salaried exempt, can result in damages and penalties from state and federal agencies, as well as civil liability for the employer.
In this informative seminar for employers, supervisors and human resource professionals, employment law attorney Karen L. Gabler will discuss the proper classification of workers to avoid liability. Topics covered include California law addressing contractor status, why temporary workers might create the greatest liability, how to avoid turning an exempt employee into a non-exempt employee, overtime pay laws and critical documentations every employer needs to defend contractor or exempt status.
The Oxnard seminar will be held at the Oxnard Courtyard Marriott (600 East Esplanade Dr., Oxnard) and the Simi Valley seminar will take place at the Best Western Posada Royale Hotel (1775 Madera Rd., Simi Valley). Both seminars are from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. A continental breakfast will be served.
Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance and can be made by calling 805-248-7089 or by going to http://www.lightgablerlaw.com and clicking on "Seminars."
LightGabler is an employment law firm representing employers and their management. With attorneys in Camarillo and San Luis Obispo, the firm provides legal services throughout the state of California in employment counsel, employment litigation on behalf of management, intellectual property and unfair competition. The firm is focused on keeping businesses working, growing and prospering. 805-248-7208, www.LightGablerLaw.com.
