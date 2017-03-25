Pamela Grether and Debrah Oelke Join Brookfield, Wis., Office of Ameriprise Financial

Veteran financial advisors, formerly of UBS Financial Services, bring experience working with both individuals and companies

-- Pamela Grether and Debrah Oelke recently joined the Brookfield office of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc., as financial advisors and managing directors.Grether and Oelke collectively have more than $200 million in assets under management. They come to Ameriprise from UBS Financial Services, where they worked with individuals on retirement and financial planning, and with companies on 401(k) and other retirement plans."I'm thrilled to embrace the focus on client service and success that Ameriprise is built around," Oelke said. "The people, culture, status as America's leader in financial planning, and orientation around client care made the decision easy for me."Client service was also a key factor in bringing Grether to Ameriprise."The core focus at Ameriprise is providing an excellent client experience, which was extremely attractive for me," Grether said. "This culture creates a great dynamic for strong partnerships between advisors and clients, which is what a financial planning relationship should be all about."As financial advisors, Grether and Oelke provide financial advice that is built on a solid understanding of client needs and expectations, and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact Pamela Grether or Debrah Oelke at (262) 785-1010 or visit the Ameriprise office at 16650 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 800, Brookfield, WI.At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 120 years. With a network of 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com, ameripriseadvisors.com/pamela.grether, or ameripriseadvisors.com/debrah.oelke.# # #Investment advisory products are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., a registered investment adviser.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA and SIPC© 2017 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.