Country(s)
Industry News
Menadena Delivers New Website for Ann Henderson Interiors
Menadena LLC, in collaboration with Ann Henderson Interiors, has launched a new website for Ann Henderson Interiors to provide interior design resources for residential and commercial property owners in the Monadnock Region.
Ann Henderson, owner and designer at Ann Henderson Interiors said, "I so very much appreciate all of Menadena's great website work and I am super excited about the new look and format. It will be so much more dynamic and a better picture of my work and my business."
She continued by saying, "Interior design is my life's passion. It is important to have a website that allows me to share my vision as a designer and form a personal relationship with my clients."
Menadena worked closely with Ann Henderson Interiors to deliver a high-quality website. The website includes photo galleries that provide examples of Ann Henderson's work on commercial, residential, and other interior design projects. It also includes news and information covering design topics such as color, fabric, and the environment, as well as charity design work for those in need.
Menadena takes pride in designing websites for clients across industries and sectors throughout the United States. However, we take special pride in building sites for local businesses that contribute to the growth and prosperity of the Monadnock Region.
###
About Ann Henderson Interiors
For over a decade, owner and principal designer Ann Henderson has been collaborating with clients to create liveable interiors. Her assignments include commercial, residential, vacation retreats, designer showcases and museum installations. Services include color consulting, kitchen and bath renovation, window and soft furnishings, contract design, and online consulting. Serving the Monadnock Region, Keene New Hampshire, and beyond. For more information visit www.ahinteriors.com.
About Menadena LLC
Menadena LLC was founded in 2006. Based in Keene, New Hampshire, Menadena helps leaders achieve goals by analyzing, communicating, and developing business strategy, by providing business consulting and web design services. Menadena is a Shopify Partner and Squarespace Developer, and builds websites on the Shopify and Squarespace platforms. Working with these great companies allows Menadena to provide beautiful, easy-to-manage websites with 24/7/365 customer support at a reasonable cost. For more information visit www.menadena.com.
Contact
Menadena
Ben Robertson
603-499-4590
***@menadena.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse