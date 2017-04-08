Randy Masters Presents "Magic and Mayhem" at Broadway Comedy Club

RandyMasters3

-- Comedy magician Randy Masters brings his unhinged magic show back to New York City, for one show only, on Saturday, April 8.Randy combines comedy magic, mind reading, and audience-involvement into a high-energy show that is appropriate for ages 6 to 106. The hour-long show includes illusions with hot sauce, borrowed rings and bills, billiard balls, hot sauce, cards, rope, potatoes, and canned ham. There will be magic for the kids and sleight of hand and mentalism for the adults. Truly something for everybody.Broadway Comedy Club is conveniently located in NYC at 318 W. 53rd Street, New York, NY (theater district).Date of show: Saturday, April 8, 2017.Time: Doors open at 12:30 pm. There will be close-up/strolling magic at your table, followed by an hour stand-up comedy magic show from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.Please note: there is a two-item food and/or beverage minimum requirement in the Comedy Club.Tickets are available at the door. For advanced tickets to the show, Ticketweb has them here:About Randy Masters:Randy recently served as the magic consultant for Jonny Lee Miller on the show, "Elementary"(CBS). Previously, he was the magic tech advisor for the movie "While We're Young," starring Ben Stiller, and the TV show, "Parenthood."As an actor, Randy was cast as the "Party Magician" for the HBO pilot "40," produced by Doug Ellin ("Entourage"). He also played "Clown Uncle Matt" in the movie, "Judy Moody and The Not Bummer Summer," starring Heather Graham. Randy has also been featured on "Glory Daze," "Now You See Me," "Blue Bloods," Louie," "Gotham," and "World's Astonishing News," among other shows. His one-man show, "Comedy Magic Cabaret," was previously presented off-Broadway at the Roy Arias Theater.