News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Randy Masters Presents "Magic and Mayhem" at Broadway Comedy Club
Randy combines comedy magic, mind reading, and audience-involvement into a high-energy show that is appropriate for ages 6 to 106. The hour-long show includes illusions with hot sauce, borrowed rings and bills, billiard balls, hot sauce, cards, rope, potatoes, and canned ham. There will be magic for the kids and sleight of hand and mentalism for the adults. Truly something for everybody.
Broadway Comedy Club is conveniently located in NYC at 318 W. 53rd Street, New York, NY (theater district).
Date of show: Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Time: Doors open at 12:30 pm. There will be close-up/strolling magic at your table, followed by an hour stand-up comedy magic show from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.
Please note: there is a two-item food and/or beverage minimum requirement in the Comedy Club.
Tickets are available at the door. For advanced tickets to the show, Ticketweb has them here:
http://www.ticketweb.com/
About Randy Masters:
Randy recently served as the magic consultant for Jonny Lee Miller on the show, "Elementary"
Contact
Randy Masters
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse