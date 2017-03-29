News By Tag
HairMax LaserBand 41 Receives Beauty Choice Award - Most Effective Hair Loss Product by NewBeauty
LaserBand 41 chosen as Most Effective Hair Loss Product by beauty enthusiasts, esteemed experts and editors of New Beauty Magazine.
The Beauty Choice Awards recognizes more than 100 of the industry's best products, spanning categories including makeup, skin, hair, nails, body and anti-aging, for what it is that truly sets them apart. Winners include cult-classics and new launches, as well as groundbreaking innovations.
Francesca Dubsky, Director of Marketing, at Hairmax stated: "We are honored to receive the Beauty Choice Award for the HairMax LaserBand 41 hair growth device. This reinforces the message that HairMax laser device treatments for home use should be part of any anti-aging regimen to help reverse hair thinning and help regain youthful looking hair". Ms. Dubsky also said: "This award will help raise awareness for women and men alike, that you don't have to accept hair loss and thinning hair – with HairMax you can treat it, safely, without drugs or harmful side effects"
"The number of products submitted for this year's Beauty Choice Awards was astounding,"
About NewBeauty
Each issue of NewBeauty magazine offers readers an in-depth look at cutting-edge products and breakthrough technologies within the beauty industry in an easy-to-navigate format. Whether it's the latest high-powered skin-care product or in-office procedure, NewBeauty educates readers on the latest options for enhancing their skin, face, hair, body, smile and well-being. The magazine's comprehensive approach to its topics continues to garner its reputation as the industry's leading expert-driven and ethically balanced beauty resource.
To see all of the Beauty Choice Awards winners, visit www.newbeauty.com/
About HairMax®
Based in Boca Raton, Florida, HairMax is a pioneer in the development of advanced hair loss treatments and laser hair growth products. HairMax laser devices, are the only laser phototherapy medical devices with 7 clinical studies proving efficacy and safety, with clinical study results published in six peer review medical journals. HairMax laser devices have been granted 7 FDA Clearances for the treatment of hereditary hair loss in both men and women and hold 14 medical device licenses worldwide. Since 2001, in over 170 countries, and with over a million devices sold, HairMax has helped men and women around the world, treat their hair loss, improve the condition of their hair and enrich their lives.
Visit www.HairMax.com to learn more about the HairMax LaserBand 41 and take advantage of the limited time special award promotion - Save $50 and receive a FREE 4 piece Thinning Hair Care bundle for complete hair care.
Media Contact:Francesca Dubsky, Director of Marketing
Email: fd@hairmax.com
Corporate Office: 561.314.2430 ext. 124
Media Contact
Lexington International, LLC
561-417-0200
***@hairmax.com
End
