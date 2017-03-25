 
The School of Royal Yoga Inc. announces that they will be offering Japa Meditation in Chester, NJ

The School of Royal Yoga Inc. announces that they will be offering Japa Meditation classes for the community on Wednesday, April 5th at 7 pm and Wednesday, April 19th at 7 pm. There is no charge for these classes, however donations are accepted.
 
 
JAPA IMAGE
CHESTER, N.J. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Japa Meditation is very simple, and offers uplifting benefits for yourself, mankind and the earth.  Learn how to use mala beads as well as experience Pranayama (correct breathing) which complements this practice.

Director, Sara Carapezzi says "In these turbulent times, The School of Royal Yoga is committed to helping each one find inner peace and stillness.  Mrs. Carapezzi added "Japa Meditation is open to anyone ages 15 and up as a great way to relax, rebalance and quiet the mind."

The classes are open to the community and are about 50 minutes in length.  They give the attendee a way to incorporate a lasting practice of meditation into their lives. Mrs. Carapezzi then added "The practice of Japa Meditation brings a sense of profound peace and stillness."

These classes will take place on Wednesday, April 5th at 7 pm and Wednesday, April 19th at 7:00 pm at The School of Royal Yoga.

For more information please contact us at (908) 879-9648 to register for this event.  You may also visit our website at www.theroyalpathwaysinc.com or email us at royalyoga@embarqmail.com.

We welcome you to join us!

Sara Carapezzi, Director
The School of Royal Yoga
57 Main St, Suite 7
Chester, NJ  07930

www.theroyalpathwaysinc.com

Contact
Sara Carapezzi
908-879-9648
***@embarqmail.com
End
Source:The School of Royal Yoga
Email:***@embarqmail.com
Tags:Japa Meditation, Relax, Peace
Industry:Health
Location:Chester - New Jersey - United States
