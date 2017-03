The School of Royal Yoga Inc. announces that they will be offering Japa Meditation in Chester, NJ

The School of Royal Yoga Inc. announces that they will be offering Japa Meditation classes for the community on Wednesday, April 5th at 7 pm and Wednesday, April 19th at 7 pm. There is no charge for these classes, however donations are accepted.

-- Japa Meditation is very simple, and offers uplifting benefits for yourself, mankind and the earth. Learn how to use mala beads as well as experience Pranayama (correct breathing) which complements this practice.Director, Sara Carapezzi says "In these turbulent times, The School of Royal Yoga is committed to helping each one find inner peace and stillness. Mrs. Carapezzi added "Japa Meditation is open to anyone ages 15 and up as a great way to relax, rebalance and quiet the mind."The classes are open to the community and are about 50 minutes in length. They give the attendee a way to incorporate a lasting practice of meditation into their lives. Mrs. Carapezzi then added "The practice of Japa Meditation brings a sense of profound peace and stillness."These classes will take place on Wednesday, April 5at 7 pm and Wednesday, April 19at 7:00 pm at The School of Royal Yoga.For more information please contact us at (908) 879-9648 to register for this event. You may also visit our website at www.theroyalpathwaysinc.com or email us at royalyoga@embarqmail.com.We welcome you to join us!Sara Carapezzi, DirectorThe School of Royal Yoga57 Main St, Suite 7Chester, NJ 07930www.theroyalpathwaysinc.com