Chris Banguis named Wheaton | Bekins Vice President of Sales
Banguis will lead B2C and B2B sales efforts for the van line and its network
Banguis has a long and successful history of working in multi-faceted networks requiring a variety of sales and communications approaches and disciplines. Most recently, he spent 14 years at Eli Lilly and Company, the Indianapolis-
"We are excited to have a seasoned veteran with such a diverse business background,"
Banguis will provide strategic leadership to create and sustain strong relationships with clients, customers, other organizations and agents. He will develop comprehensive sales programs that includes seminars, sales schools and other sales-oriented functions as well as developing new and innovative ways to generate sales within new markets.
Banguis graduated from Purdue University and lives in Indianapolis with his wife and son.
About Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines and Clark & Reid
Wheaton Van Lines, Inc. is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. Wheaton Van Lines owns three household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., the Wheaton, Bekins and Clark & Reid brands offer private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The United States Military is also one of the company's largest customers. Wheaton Van Lines, Inc. is partner to approximately 340 Wheaton, Bekins and Clark & Reid agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.wheatonworldwide.com, www.bekins.com, or www.clarkreid.com.
