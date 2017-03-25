Buy a caravan in North Wales with Lyons

 
WALES, Wales - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- With over 90 years worth of experience in the UK holiday's industry, Lyons Holiday Parks now have an array of caravan sites all over North Wales. Pioneers in the industry, they are constantly announcing new and exciting developments in all areas as well as activities and events for all the family.

The flagship park is Lyons Robin Hood in Prestatyn, is the most 'fun-filled' of their 8 locations, and was the very first holiday park in the 'adventure capital of Europe', North Wales! The most recent addition to the Robin Hood Park is a Pirate themed adventure golf course that provides hours of entertainment for people of all ages. The family-run team ensures that the customer gets the very best from their holidays, and the experience is truly family friendly.

Whether you have holidayed in one of these parks before, or are looking for a new holiday home for sale in North Wales, Lyons is a great choice. Pick the destination that most suits your needs from the locations available of: Prestatyn, Rhyl, Conwy, St Asaph, Gwespyr or Ruthin, and get in touch today for your own personal quote.

Lyons are very excited to announce their most recent development of 'The Discovery' caravan, which is being custom made, specifically for one of their parks! Visit their Facebook page @Lyonsparks to keep up with the latest news and announcements.

Book your last minute Easter breaks now from just £189 and test out the area where you might purchase your new holiday home (http://www.lyonsholidayparks.co.uk/holiday-home-sales)!
