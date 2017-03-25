News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Whitelabel ITSolutions Utilizes Telia Carrier's IP Transit
Whitelabel IT Solutions announced today that we have deployed Telia Carrier IP Transit services as one of our backbone providers. These services will expand Whitelabel IT Solutions' global infrastructure and enhance the end-user experience.
Telia Carrier's global fiber backbone has grown organically, without acquisitions, and is the first to be 100G-enabled in both Europe and North America. It is also the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s on its US network. According to Dyn Research's global backbone rankings, AS1299, Telia Carrier's global IP backbone is currently ranked top-two. Telia Carrier's rapid growth and ascension through the rankings was recently highlighted in Dyn's 'Baker's Dozen, 2015 edition' report. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting more than 200 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East including over 70 PoPs in North America alone. But more importantly, it's also the world's most advanced. It delivers the uninterrupted and immersive connectivity that today's end users expect.
About Telia Carrier
Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services – empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.
About Whitelabel ITSolutions
Established in 2015, Whitelabel ITSolutions is one of the fastest growing colocation hosting providers in the United States. With our main data centers in New Jersey, Whitelabel ITSolutions is staffed with a certified team of engineers with a vision of delivering a fully integrated, trusted colocation hosting service. Whether you need a server, backup services or a place to host your full IT infrastructure, Whitelabel ITSolutions will be able to provide a plan for you all with an unparalleled 24/7 customer support available whenever and wherever our clients need it.
Contact
Whitelabel ITSolutions
***@whitelabelitsolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse