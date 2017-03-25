Whitelabel ITSolutions Utilizes Telia Carrier's IP Transit

Whitelabel IT Solutions announced today that we have deployed Telia Carrier IP Transit services as one of our backbone providers. These services will expand Whitelabel IT Solutions' global infrastructure and enhance the end-user experience.

-- As technology continues to progress and move forward the need for more is omnipresent, more space, more bandwidth, more capability, more everything. Rather than fall behind as consumers need of more grow, Whitelabel ITSolutions care to get a head of the curve to meet all needs that can be asked of us. With Telia Carrier's global footprint of high-speed services, these solutions provide Whitelabel ITSolutions, a global leader in digital content delivery, with high-performance capacity and connectivity to many internet peering locations to meet increasing demands for bandwidth.Telia Carrier's global fiber backbone has grown organically, without acquisitions, and is the first to be 100G-enabled in both Europe and North America. It is also the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s on its US network. According to Dyn Research's global backbone rankings, AS1299, Telia Carrier's global IP backbone is currently ranked top-two. Telia Carrier's rapid growth and ascension through the rankings was recently highlighted in Dyn's 'Baker's Dozen, 2015 edition' report. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting more than 200 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East including over 70 PoPs in North America alone. But more importantly, it's also the world's most advanced. It delivers the uninterrupted and immersive connectivity that today's end users expect.Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services – empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.Established in 2015, Whitelabel ITSolutions is one of the fastest growing colocation hosting providers in the United States. With our main data centers in New Jersey, Whitelabel ITSolutions is staffed with a certified team of engineers with a vision of delivering a fully integrated, trusted colocation hosting service. Whether you need a server, backup services or a place to host your full IT infrastructure, Whitelabel ITSolutions will be able to provide a plan for you all with an unparalleled 24/7 customer support available whenever and wherever our clients need it.