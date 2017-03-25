News By Tag
Howard Stein Hudson Recognizes Mark Gravallese with Promotion to Associate Principal
As Manager of Public Infrastructure, Gravallese has led the delivery of a multitude of transportation projects that provide sophisticated solutions for motorists, cyclist, and pedestrians.
Gravallese joined the firm in 2015 bringing significant experience in delivering transportation solutions in the Commonwealth. As the former MassDOT Projects Engineer at the District #6 office in Boston, Gravallese led the review of all federal and state roadway, intersection and bridge projects.
Gravallese has been the project manager for award-winning projects such as the historic Rehabilitation of the Boston University Bridge, an ACEC 2013 Silver Award Honoring Outstanding Professional Design Excellence, as well as prioritized projects for major funding sources such as the Accelerated Bridge Program and The Way Forward. Gravallese earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Tufts University.
At HSH Gravallese manages the planning and design for complex, multimodal transportation projects in New England. Understanding the path to project delivery is his strength, and he has added his experience to efficiently advance public infrastructure projects.
"Mark will be a tremendous addition to our ownership team; our clients and staff value Mark's judgment greatly," said David Matton, Principal. "Mark's expertise and strong communication skills greatly enhance project delivery, which is the hallmark of our firm."
About Howard Stein Hudson
Founded in 1987, Howard Stein Hudson delivers planning and engineering solutions for municipalities, agencies, developers and institutions. Our collaborative spirit and expertise provide the foundation for successful implementation of modern, cost-effective, and sustainable projects. Our expertise helps clients realize big ideas. The company is located at 11 Beacon Street, Suite 1010, Boston MA and at 114 Turnpike Road, Chelmsford MA. For more information please visit www.hshassoc.com
