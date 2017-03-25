News By Tag
Text My Main Number Announced Best Landline Texting Service for Small Business and Startups Offer
Text My Main Number (TMMN) is a Landline Texting service provider in the USA. The representative of the company has announced the best landline texting service for Small businesses and startups offer.
According to the made announcement, Text My Main Number (TMMN) has a custom plan which starts at as low as 25 USD/Per Month. The package will provide the required texting services to its customers and best in the interest of small businesses and startups. This landline texting service plan will provide a range of features which are listed below:
- Enable Landline number to send and receive text messages (SMS) and MMS
- User friendly interface to manage messages and contacts
- Free inbound text messaging
- Unlimited contacts
- Contact Import
- Contact export
- VCF contact export
- Auto reply
- 500 SMS per month
- Free Customer care support
- Remote access to the system
- Reports of communication
- And more
According to the shared details, this plan is a perfect fit which can suit the budget of any small business and startup owner. The representative of Text My Main Number (TMMN) shared that we have built this plan to meet the requirement of people with the limited budget and 25 USD/PM is any business owner can invest to gain the amazing benefits of the Landline texting solution. There are many startups taking benefits of this business communication solution.
Key benefits of Landline texting service for small business and startups (http://textmymainnumber.com/
- Allow customers to communicate using texting. Just an FYI, over 150 million users per month sends SMS to their vendors over their landline.
- Use auto reply to attend customer messages instantly
- Easily maintain contacts by grouping them based on different categories
- Stay in touch with the customers using landline texting
- Make sure your staff, customers and vendors need to manage only one number to contact you
- Enjoy work life balance by keeping your personal and professional messages separate
- Review reports to track each communication happened and aid business decisions related to it
- And many more
The best landline texting service for small business owners and startups offer announced by Text My Main Number (TMMN) also provides the free support. Their executives will ensure to provide a top to bottom support to understand the solution and utilize each feature. This support service is absolutely free of cost.
According to the announcement, the interested directors can try the product for free for 30 days. This free trial of 30 days provides full fledges landline texting solution for business worth 200 USD.
To learn more or to get more details, one may drop a line to info@textmymainnumber.com or call on their toll free number: 1.800.7973167
Contact
Text My Main Number
***@textmymainnumber.com
